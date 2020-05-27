Gustavo Dudamel And Special Guest John Williams Featured In The Final Installment Of AT HOME WITH… Series

At Home With..., the series launched by the Los Angeles Philharmonic Association, Classical KUSC (Los Angeles), and Classical KDFC (San Francisco), welcomes back LA Phil Music & Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel joined by legendary conductor/composer John Williams, Tuesday, June 2, at 6PM PDT.

The artists, each broadcasting from their respective homes, speak with KUSC host Brian Lauritzen as they share their curated musical selections along with their personal reflections on the music and their experience of our current moment.

The limited-run series evolved in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the temporary closures of cultural venues across the world and Dudamel's desire to continue sharing music with audiences when it's needed most.

In addition to Dudamel, the At Home With... series over the past six weeks has featured such notable artists as LA Phil Conductor Laureate Esa-Pekka Salonen, LA Phil Creative Chair John Adams, pianist Yuja Wang, Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Principal Conductor Thomas Wilkins, violinist Ray Chen, pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet, LA Phil Principal Guest Conductor Susanna Mälkki, and several LA Phil musicians, each sharing their perspectives on the healing power of music.

"This series has been a beautiful way to stay connected and inspired through this difficult time," said Dudamel, "allowing us to be 'alone together' during the quarantine. Having my dear friend John Williams join me for the finale is a perfect end to this journey, and it's such a privilege to share the music we love, and the reasons why we love it, with listeners around the world."

At Home With Gustavo Dudamel and John Williams will be broadcast locally on Classical KUSC and Classical KDFC; the episode will also be syndicated nationally through a partnership with PRX and available for streaming internationally.

Listen to KUSC over the air on 91.5 FM, streaming live on KUSC.org, on the free iOS and Android apps or via smart speaker. Find all the ways to listen at KUSC.org. KDFC can be heard all across the Bay Area, streaming live at KDFC.com, on KDFC's free iOS and Android apps and smart speakers. Learn more at KDFC.com. The series is syndicated nationally by PRX. Check local listings at PRX.org.

Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You