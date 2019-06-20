Groundlings Sunday Company Brings Sketch Comedy to Soap Operas

The Groundlings Sunday Company is returning to the stage with a brand-new show on August 4: Sundays of Our Lives. Love stories, family troubles and suspenseful adventures embroil the denizens of the Sunday Company in every form of comedy. It's a fun cast, brimming with new talent from the top level of The Groundlings School. The show will run every Sunday from now until October 27 and tickets are $16.

The show is directed by Annie Sertich and starring Sunday Company members Alex Bonifer, Samuel Davis, Breck Denny, Samantha DeSurra, Jasmine Elist, Chloe Fineman, Chris Guerra, Tim Johnson, Chris Kleckner, Kaylin Mahoney, Lizzy McGroder, Jake Nordwind, Ashley Padilla, Diego Parada, Jay Renshaw, Leonard Robinson and Danielle Shvartsman.

The Groundlings Theatre is located at 7307 Melrose Avenue in West Hollywood. For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit www.groundlings.com or call (323) 934-4747

The Groundlings Theatre is an improvisation and sketch comedy theatre that has been entertaining LA audiences since 1974. They are a non-profit organization founded by Gary Austin. A "Groundling" refers to the 30 Main Company members who write and perform in the theatre's prime time slots each week. The Groundlings School has been the foremost comedy training ground in Hollywood and the springboard for countless careers including comic geniuses from film and television such as Melissa McCarthy, Taran Killam, Jennifer Coolidge, Will Ferrell, Ana Gasteyer, Kathy Griffin, Cheryl Hines, Chris Kattan, Lisa Kudrow, Jon Lovitz, Paul Reubens, Maya Rudolph, Mindy Sterling and Kristen Wiig, among others. You can see catch Groundlings and recent alumni on shows such as SNL (Heidi Gardner and Mikey Day), Vice Principals (Edi Patterson), Community (Jim Rash), Man with a Plan (Matt Cook), AP Bio (Lyric Lewis) and in just about every funny commercial running today!





