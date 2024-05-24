Get an Advanced Look at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley's 21st Annual New Works Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Hundreds of lovers of new theatre will gather this August for an advance look at tomorrow’s hits at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley’s 21st Annual New Works Festival. Continuing the company’s legacy of fostering new plays and musicals, this unique festival offers audiences an extraordinary opportunity to experience new plays and musicals in their early stages of development. With multiple performances of each work, playwrights and composers are able to revise and refine their shows during the festival, allowing audiences to view the exciting evolution of brand-new pieces of theatre.

Past New Works Festivals have featured works by a starry roster of acclaimed playwrights, composers, and directors, including Andrew Lippa, Stephen Schwartz, Wendy Wasserstein, Marsha Norman, Christopher Chen, Rachel Sheinkin, David Hein and Irene Sankoff, Rajiv Joseph, Duncan Sheik, Rogelio Martinez, Kimber Lee, Joe DiPietro, Min Kahng, Rehana Lew Mirza, and many more. Past festivals have launched many new works onto TheatreWorks’s stage and to national productions including Broadway’s Tony Award-winning Best Musical Memphis and the 2018 Obie Award winner for Best New American Play, Rajiv Joseph’s Describe The Night.

The works selected for TheatreWorks’ 2024 New Works Festival will be announced at a later date.

