George F. Walker's FEATURING LORETTA comes to Hollywood Fringe Festival

Performances run June 8-25.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

MOST POPULAR

& JULIET Will Launch a North American Tour in Fall 2024 Photo 1 & JULIET Will Launch a North American Tour in Fall 2024
West Coast Premiere of FAT HAM and More Set For Geffen Playhouse's 2023/24 Season Photo 2 West Coast Premiere of FAT HAM and More Set For Geffen Playhouse's 2023/24 Season
THE WIZ Sets Complete National Tour Route With Stops in Chicago, Los Angeles & More Photo 3 THE WIZ Sets Complete National Tour Route With Stops in LA & More
Review: New Production of THE KING AND I is Simply Glorious at the La Mirada Theatre Photo 4 Review: New Production of THE KING AND I is Simply Glorious at the La Mirada Theatre

George F. Walker's FEATURING LORETTA comes to Hollywood Fringe Festival

Not Your Average Theatre Company will present George F. Walker's Featuring Loretta at this year's Hollywood Fringe Festival. One of Walker's six suburban motel plays, Featuring Loretta offers a special insight into the lives of some of the down (though not necessarily out) people of the world. It presents us with a hilarious snapshot of their lives, seen through the window of their temporary environment: a generic and run-down motel room.

Featuring Loretta is directed by Daniel De Raey and features the cast of Jim Grollman, Kris Frost, Erika Marks, and Sigi Ravet. The show runs from June 8th through June 25th at The Stephanie Feury Theater in Los Angeles, CA.



About the Show

After her husband dies, Loretta leaves her family in search of a job to stand on her own feet. The phone at the motel room is constantly rings, always a member of her family to talk to her to come home. However, she instead wants to consider her options in life. Working as a waitress in a steak house, Loretta has a long line of suiters. She meets Dave, a salesman, who wants to date her. Michael, an aspiring pornographer, makes her an offer to go to Tokyo to dance. Then there's Sophie, whose ex-KGB father runs the motel, who wants to change Loretta's mind. What will Loretta do?

Who

Director Daniel De Raey, who has come to specialize in Walker's plays, thinks that the only reason walker isn't a bigger name is because of U.S. snobbery against Canadian artists. Featuring Loretta, is one of his six suburban motel plays, each set in the same seedy room but occupied by different characters. Among his Walker directing credits include: Criminal Genius, Roundhouse theatre and U.S. premiere at theatre off park, NYC, Escape from Happiness, Roundhouse theatre, Problem Child, Theatre Off Park, Better Living, Roundhouse Theatre, Better Living, New York Stage and Film, Filthy Rich, Everyman Theatre, and Risk Everything, Theatre Off Park.

Playwright George F. Walker is one of Canada's most prolific and popular playwrights. Since beginning his theatre career in the early 1970's, Walker has written more than 30 plays and has created screenplays for several award-winning Canadian television series. Part Kafka, part Lewis Carroll, Walker's distinctive, gritty, fast paced tragicomedies illuminate and satirize the selfishness, greed and aggression of contemporary urban culture.

The cast includes Jim Grollman (Grey's Anatomy, ABC, Two and a Half Men, CBS), Kris Frost (Women's Murder Club, General Hospital, ABC), Erika Marks (The Curse of Robert the Doll, MOW) and Sigi Ravet (Lessons in Chemistry, Apple+)




RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

Magos Herrera And Brooklyn Riders Inspiring DREAMERS Closes Out The Sorayas 2022-23 Season Photo
Magos Herrera And Brooklyn Rider's Inspiring DREAMERS Closes Out The Soraya's 2022-23 Season 

The Soraya’s 2022-23 season concludes in an intimate fashion, with an onstage performance by Mexican-born Latin Jazz singer Magos Herrera and the  innovative string quartet Brooklyn Rider.

Songwriters Hall Of Fame Unveils New Exhibit THE POWER OF SONG Photo
Songwriters Hall Of Fame Unveils New Exhibit THE POWER OF SONG

The Songwriters Hall of Fame (SHOF) has unveiled its expanded traveling exhibit 'The Power of Song: A Songwriters Hall of Fame Exhibit,' which will be on display at the GRAMMY Museum in Los Angeles now through September 4, 2023.

Chamber Trio of Jordan Bak, Geneva Lewis, & Evren Ozel to Perform at The Wallis in Jun Photo
Chamber Trio of Jordan Bak, Geneva Lewis, & Evren Ozel to Perform at The Wallis in June

Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts will present the chamber trio of JORDAN BAK, viola, GENEVA LEWIS, violin, and EVREN OZEL, piano, on Thursday, June 1, 2023, 7:30 pm, in The Wallis’ Bram Goldsmith Theater. 

New Nerdy Musical BOOM, HEADSHOT! A GREEK TRAGEDY is Coming to Hollywood Fringe in June Photo
New Nerdy Musical BOOM, HEADSHOT! A GREEK TRAGEDY is Coming to Hollywood Fringe in June

Boom, Headshot! A Geek Tragedy will have its world premiere on June 10th at Hollywood Fringe 2023, with book and lyrics by Scout Storey and original music by Nick Morgan.


More Hot Stories For You

Songwriters Hall Of Fame Unveils New Exhibit THE POWER OF SONGSongwriters Hall Of Fame Unveils New Exhibit THE POWER OF SONG
Chamber Trio of Jordan Bak, Geneva Lewis, & Evren Ozel to Perform at The Wallis in JuneChamber Trio of Jordan Bak, Geneva Lewis, & Evren Ozel to Perform at The Wallis in June
New Nerdy Musical BOOM, HEADSHOT! A GREEK TRAGEDY is Coming to Hollywood Fringe in JuneNew Nerdy Musical BOOM, HEADSHOT! A GREEK TRAGEDY is Coming to Hollywood Fringe in June
MB Stage Productions To Present GHOSTS CAN'T PAY RENT At The 2023 Hollywood Fringe FestivalMB Stage Productions To Present GHOSTS CAN'T PAY RENT At The 2023 Hollywood Fringe Festival

Videos

Video: Daveed Diggs Sings 'Under the Sea' in New LITTLE MERMAID Clip Video Video: Daveed Diggs Sings 'Under the Sea' in New LITTLE MERMAID Clip
The Company of SPAMALOT Gets Ready for the Kennedy Center Video
The Company of SPAMALOT Gets Ready for the Kennedy Center
THE WIZ Sets Complete National Tour Route With Stops in LA & More Video
THE WIZ Sets Complete National Tour Route With Stops in LA & More
Watch Audiences Get a First Taste of GREY HOUSE Video
Watch Audiences Get a First Taste of GREY HOUSE
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Merchant of Venice (Annotated), or In Sooth I Know Not Why I Am So Sad
FCCLA (5/12-5/21)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Celebration Theatre presents A New Brain
Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Lily Tomlin/Jane Wagner Cultural Arts Center (4/29-6/24)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# (mostly)musicals 46: MOM's the Word
Upstairs at the Federal (5/10-5/10)Tracker PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Evolution of a Sonero
Los Angeles Theatre Center (5/11-5/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# THE LARAMIE PROJECT
Lonny Chapman Theatre (4/14-5/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# FLAMENCO COMPANY MIGUEL BERNAL
Coachella Valley Repertory (7/13-7/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# HOME: an immersive dance experience
Sugar Bank (5/20-5/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bring the Noise: If These Walls Could Sing
The Wallis (5/18-5/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Terron Brooks - The Soul of Broadway, Unplugged
Carpenter Performing Arts Center (5/10-5/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Scintilla
The Road Theatre Company (4/14-6/04)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU