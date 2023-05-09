George F. Walker's FEATURING LORETTA comes to Hollywood Fringe Festival

Not Your Average Theatre Company will present George F. Walker's Featuring Loretta at this year's Hollywood Fringe Festival. One of Walker's six suburban motel plays, Featuring Loretta offers a special insight into the lives of some of the down (though not necessarily out) people of the world. It presents us with a hilarious snapshot of their lives, seen through the window of their temporary environment: a generic and run-down motel room.

Featuring Loretta is directed by Daniel De Raey and features the cast of Jim Grollman, Kris Frost, Erika Marks, and Sigi Ravet. The show runs from June 8th through June 25th at The Stephanie Feury Theater in Los Angeles, CA.







About the Show

After her husband dies, Loretta leaves her family in search of a job to stand on her own feet. The phone at the motel room is constantly rings, always a member of her family to talk to her to come home. However, she instead wants to consider her options in life. Working as a waitress in a steak house, Loretta has a long line of suiters. She meets Dave, a salesman, who wants to date her. Michael, an aspiring pornographer, makes her an offer to go to Tokyo to dance. Then there's Sophie, whose ex-KGB father runs the motel, who wants to change Loretta's mind. What will Loretta do?

Who

Director Daniel De Raey, who has come to specialize in Walker's plays, thinks that the only reason walker isn't a bigger name is because of U.S. snobbery against Canadian artists. Featuring Loretta, is one of his six suburban motel plays, each set in the same seedy room but occupied by different characters. Among his Walker directing credits include: Criminal Genius, Roundhouse theatre and U.S. premiere at theatre off park, NYC, Escape from Happiness, Roundhouse theatre, Problem Child, Theatre Off Park, Better Living, Roundhouse Theatre, Better Living, New York Stage and Film, Filthy Rich, Everyman Theatre, and Risk Everything, Theatre Off Park.

Playwright George F. Walker is one of Canada's most prolific and popular playwrights. Since beginning his theatre career in the early 1970's, Walker has written more than 30 plays and has created screenplays for several award-winning Canadian television series. Part Kafka, part Lewis Carroll, Walker's distinctive, gritty, fast paced tragicomedies illuminate and satirize the selfishness, greed and aggression of contemporary urban culture.

The cast includes Jim Grollman (Grey's Anatomy, ABC, Two and a Half Men, CBS), Kris Frost (Women's Murder Club, General Hospital, ABC), Erika Marks (The Curse of Robert the Doll, MOW) and Sigi Ravet (Lessons in Chemistry, Apple+)