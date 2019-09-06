Genocide Legacy CONSTANTINOPLE Comes to Secret Rose Theatre In NoHo

Opening on September 27, 2019 in Los Angeles, Aram Kouyoumdjian's new play makes its world premiere with the Vista Players. Running at the Secret Rose Theatre, located at 11246 W. Magnolia Blvd. in the North Hollywood area, tickets are now available.

The editor of a feminist journal and a guerrilla fighter coordinate missions for the recovery of women and children abducted during the genocide. Crossing into Armenia, to transport supplies and weaponry, has become nearly impossible and their idealism is challenged as the political situation around them takes a darker turn. The "new girls" of this era begin setting their sights on a life beyond the confines of the city, rather than a life of oppression within it. An entire nation teeters on the brink of displacement.

"This story unfolds during the aftermath of World War I, when the city was under Allied occupation. It focuses on the Armenian minority in the post-genocide era, at a time of political intrigue, military struggle, and a burgeoning feminist movement," explains writer Aram Kouyoumdjian.

Aram Kouyoumdjian won the Elly Award for Best Director (Three Hotels) and another for writing (The Farewells). He was subsequently nominated for The Delicate Lines. Directing credits include Arcadia, Far Away, Marvin's Room, The Play About the Baby, and Six Degrees of Separation. His feature plays and solo pieces have been performed in numerous cities, from Los Angeles (Fountain Theatre) to London (Finborough Theatre). Most recent work includes Happy Armenians, i Go On, (site-specific performance at DTLA's Grand Park, in Glendale's Central Park), and the world premiere of William Saroyan: The Unpublished Plays in Performance (2018). His forthcoming play is 49 States.

An award-winning cast includes Eva Abramian (Anna/Lara), Jonathan Fishman (Parsegh), Jade Hykush (Vehanoush), Travis Laughlin (Roupen/Serop), Kristin Mothersbaugh (Zabelle), Luc Rosenthal (Haig), Robert Walters (Shenian/Gorun).

The creative team includes Alan Tollefson (Scenic Design), Henrik Mansourian (Lighting Design), Allison Dillard (Costume Design), Ara Dabandjian (Original Music Composer).

Vista Players originated in Sacramento. The company has long been admired by audiences and press for their high quality stage productions which include William Saroyan: The Unpublished Plays in Performance at Mark Taper Auditorium (in L.A. Central Library - DTLA), Jan Popper Theater (Schoenberg Hall - UCLA), the Ararat-Eskijian Museum (Mission Hills), Happy Armenians (premiered at NoHo Arts Center) at California Stage in Sacramento, The Farewells, Arcadia, and Far Away at Actor's Theatre of Sacramento. "Boundlessly talented...they set the standard by which others were judged," wrote the Sacramento News & Review. "The classy company elevated [theater] with crisp, intelligent, detail-oriented productions," noted the Sacramento Bee.

"Constantinople" opens at 8:00pm on Friday, September 27th and runs at 8:00pm Fridays and Saturdays, 3:00pm Sundays through November 2, 2019. Secret Rose Theatre is located at 11246 W. Magnolia Blvd., North Hollywood, CA 91601. Tickets: $20 - $40. Reservations: itsmyseat.com/Constantinople.





