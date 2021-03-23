Geffen Playhouse Presents SOMEONE ELSE'S HOUSE

Geffen Playhouse today announced the world premiere of Someone Else's House, a live, virtual, and interactive theatrical experience written and performed by playwright, director and Obie Award-winning multimedia artist Jared Mezzocchi (Vietgone, Russian Troll Farm).

Someone Else's House is a true-life haunting story based on the Mezzocchi family's terrifying experiences in New England and marks the first horror-themed show to be produced under the Geffen Stayhouse banner, as well as the sixth show in the series to date. Additional Geffen Stayhouse productions are currently in development.

"In a year of complete isolation, I found myself digging deeper into my family story and was shocked to unearth unbelievable truths that connect these dots," said Mezzocchi. "I hope that audiences not only find themselves thrilled by the haunted nature of the experience, but also grow to appreciate mortality, family, and the undeniable need for ghost stories amidst such a challenging time in the world."

ABOUT THE SHOW

Obie Award-winning multimedia artist Jared Mezzocchi has a harrowing story to tell: his family's frightening, true-life haunting inside a 200-year-old New England house. Flip the switch, light your candles, and prepare yourself (as best you can) for this first-hand story of terror with the latest interactive production from the Geffen Stayhouse.

HOW IT WORKS

Someone Else's House will take place via the Zoom video conferencing platform and each performance will be limited to a maximum of 40 households. Each household will receive a haunting kit in advance, not to be opened before showtime, which includes materials to help set the scene for the story, as well as important artifacts to be used to interact during the performance. Due to mature content, children 12 and under are strictly prohibited.

The Geffen Stayhouse banner originally launched in March 2020 with free, short-form content in response to the Geffen temporarily closing as a result of COVID-19. Geffen Stayhouse went on to develop and produce its first full-length effort The Present, a live, virtual, and interactive experience from magician, illusionist and storyteller Helder Guimarães, which made its world premiere in April 2020. The 250+ performance sold-out run was extended three times before closing with a global, livestreamed grand finale with more than 6,000 viewers. Currently running through April 4, 2021, is Guimarães' The Future. Additional Geffen Stayhouse productions have so far included Inside the Box, Citizen Detective and Bollywood Kitchen.

Tickets are currently priced at $65.00 - $75.00 per household. Available by phone at 310.208.2028 or online at www.geffenplayhouse.org. Fees may apply. Full buy-outs are available.