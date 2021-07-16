Geffen Playhouse Launches 2021/2022 Cycle Of 'The Writers' Room' Playwrights Group

Geffen Playhouse is now accepting applications for the 2021/2022 cycle of The Writers' Room playwrights group, it was announced today. Now entering its fourth year, the next group of playwrights chosen will begin their residency in November 2021 at Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles.

Applications for the program are now open to all playwrights who currently reside in Los Angeles. The submission deadline is 9:00 p.m. PDT August 16, 2021. More information can be found at The Writers' Room website at www.geffenplayhouse.org/thewritersroom.

The Writers' Room is a product of Geffen Playhouse's commitment to supporting new plays and specifically to fostering bold, relevant works by the vibrant artistic community in Los Angeles. During this one-year residency, playwright members gather monthly to share their work and receive feedback from their peers in a forum facilitated by Geffen Playhouse Director of New Play Development Rachel Wiegardt-Egel.

In addition to the feedback from their fellow writers, members receive dramaturgical support from the theater's artistic staff, a ticket to all Gil Cates Theater shows at Geffen Playhouse for the season in which their residency takes place, and the opportunity to further develop their work with a director and actors in a culminating reading that may be open to the public.

The Writers' Room 2021/2022 is made possible through the generous support of Jerry and Terri Kohl.