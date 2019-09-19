'Game Of Thrones' Conductor To Perform From Elton John Songbook

Pianist and conductor Michael Sobie will present his show, "Michael Plays Elton," on October 7, 2019 at 8:00pm at Rockwell Table and Stage in Los Angeles. Fresh from conducting the Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience tour across North America, Michael will celebrate the rock piano icon in a concert featuring hits and oft-overlooked musical gems. Backing up the singer-pianist will be an incredible band of LA's finest musicians including Dedrick Bonner, Davey Chegwidden, Blake Estrada, Euriamis Losada, Molly Rogers, Emily Rosenfield, Robert Sprayberry, Cameron Stone, Jay Tibbits, and Zachary Miles Zaret. Tickets are available at https://www.showclix.com/event/michael-plays-elton.





