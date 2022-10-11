Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Galiana&Nikolchev's The Useless Room to Return to the Odyssey with INSULA in November

The Useless Room is a performance laboratory run by Galiana (Spain) and Nikolchev (USA). Together, they create throughout Los Angeles and internationally.

Oct. 11, 2022  

Galiana&Nikolchev's The Useless Room will return to the Odyssey Theatre with Ínsula. A breakout success at the Odyssey's 5th annual Dance at the Odyssey festival last July, Ínsula will receive four additional performances November 11 through November 19.

A man in a suit, a table, a hurricane of childhood from an island left behind. The meeting of freedom and loss. A table, shoes, black, white, colors. The sea, childhood's best and scariest friend. The metaphoric space of lost memories that return to transform us is found in the body-an engine of words not pronounced, a generator of memories that relate and unite us. The body holds the conflict of struggling or enjoying daily life, confined to patterns we have tried to escape by regaining our lost memories, adrift in the minuscule space we call home.

Choreographed and directed by Gema Galiana and featuring text by Anthony Nikolchev (after Calderon de la Barca, Peter Handke, Karl Ove Knausgaard and a hurricane survival booklet), Ínsula stars dancer Gabriel Eduardo Jimenez Montes.

The Useless Room is a performance laboratory run by Galiana (Spain) and Nikolchev (USA). Together, they create throughout Los Angeles and internationally, lead training for the curious actor/dancer/performer, and make award-winning stage/film/video work.

Ínsula features lighting design by Stephanie Lutz and sound design by Gahyae Ryu.

Performances take place November 11 through November 19 on Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25.

The Odyssey Theatre is located at 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd., West Los Angeles, 90025.

For reservations and information, call (310) 477-2055 or go to OdysseyTheatre.com.


