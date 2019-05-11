GUNFIGHT AT THE NOT-SO-OK SALOON Comes to the Hollywood Fringe Festival

Trial Run Productions presents the world premiere of Gunfight at the Not-So-OK Saloon , a new musical comedy by Brooke deRosa. Gunfight at the Not-So-OK Saloon is a Gilbert and Sullivan-styled musical comedy set in the Old Wild West with a modern spin. Gunfight at the Not-So-OK Saloon opens as part of the Hollywood Fringe Festival on Saturday June 8th at the McCadden Place Theatre, 1157 N. McCadden Place, Los Angeles, CA 90038.

When a clueless man named Chance wanders into town searching for his first love named Hope he discovers more than he bargained for. Hope has taken a job in the local brothel where she spends time with the tyrannical Sheriff Sunday! Hijinks ensue as Chance, Hope, and the Sheriff get entangled in a hilarious web of truth, lies and love. Who will win the girl? Come see the result of the showdown between Chance and the Sheriff to find out!

Presented by: Trial Run Productions, Directed by: Jennifer Clymer, Choreography by: Julie Barnett

Stage Managed by: Jenna Jacobson

Starring: Phil Meyer, Jade Bates, Jonathan Matthews, Nandani Sinha, Christopher Anderson-West, Monica Allan, Jessie Massoudi, Rosa Beltran, Jason Chacon, Spencer Frankeburger, Anthony Moresi

Where: McCadden Place Theatre, 1157 N. McCadden Place, Los Angeles, CA 90038

Performance Dates:

Saturday, June 8th @7pm - Preview

Saturday, June 15th @3:30pm

Friday, June 21st @10pm

Sunday, June 23rd @8:30pm

Saturday, June 29th @5pm Closing Night

Running Time: 50 minutes - Admission age: 13+

Ticket Price: $20 - http://hff19.org/5852





