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GIVĒON to Make Walt Disney Concert Hall Debut in November

The concert will take place on Tuesday, November 17.

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GIVĒON to Make Walt Disney Concert Hall Debut in November

​GIVĒON will make his Walt Disney Concert Hall debut on Tuesday, November 17, with an intimate evening of live performance and conversation. The eight-time Grammy nominee will share the songs and stories that have shaped his musical world, bringing audiences closer to the artist behind the rich baritone and vintage-inspired R&B sound.

The evening will open with a performance by Queens-born R&B singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Mai Anna, the second artist signed to Not So Fast/EPIC Records.

BELOVED was released on July 11, 2025, via Not So Fast/Epic Records, following his 2022 debut album, Give or Take. Featuring “TWENTIES” and “RATHER BE,” BELOVED reached No. 8 on the Billboard 200, marking his second Top 10 debut, and debuted at No. 1 on the R&B Albums chart.

ABOUT GIVĒON

GIVĒON’s ‘BELOVED’ era has been the most fruitful of his decorated career, which includes a handful of iconic multi-platinum R&B hits (“Heartbreak Anniversary,” “Like I Want You”), and it continues to bloom with the release of BELOVED II, the 19-track deluxe edition of the GRAMMY-nominated BELOVED. The 8x-GRAMMY nominee is joined by Kehlani, Leon Thomas and Sahsa Keable as he indulges further in the deeply expressive and lamenting atmosphere he crafted on BELOVED, with orchestral traditionalism serving as its backbone. On the heels of the release of his critically acclaimed sophomore studio album, BELOVED, eight-time GRAMMY nominated R&B superstar GIVĒON headlined the international sensation DEAR BELOVED, THE TOUR, featuring Free Nationals, Charlotte Day Wilson, and Sasha Keable across over 30 sold-out dates in North America, Europe and Asia, including performances at Madison Square Garden, Paris’s Greek Theater and Australia’s Palais Theater.

DEAR BELOVED, THE TOUR, GIVĒON’s third headlining tour mirrored his return to the booth in 2025 with BELOVED, the Long Beach superstar’s first studio album since 2022’s Give or Take. Released on July 11, 2025 via Not So Fast/Epic Records and led by GIVĒON’s fourth Billboard Hot 100 hit, “TWENTIES,” and the critically acclaimed single, “RATHER BE,” BELOVED bowed at #8 on The Billboard 200, marking GIVĒON’s second Top 10 debut and a career-best opening week performance with 44,000 units. BELOVED also debuted at #1 on the R&B Albums Chart.

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