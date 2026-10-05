LA Phil and Orchestre de Paris to Launch Salonen International Conducting Fellowship

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The LA Phil and Orchestre de Paris are launching the Salonen International Conducting Fellowship, a new initiative designed to nurture and accelerate the careers of the next generation of orchestral conductors. Conceived in partnership with LA Phil Judith and Thomas L. Beckmen Creative Director Esa-Pekka Salonen, who will also assume the titles of Creativity and Innovation Chair of the Philharmonie de Paris and Principal Conductor of the Orchestre de Paris in 2027/28, the Fellowship will offer early-career conductors unparalleled access to artistic mentorship, practical podium experience, and professional development opportunities at Los Angeles' Walt Disney Concert Hall and the Philharmonie de Paris.

Beginning in the 2027/28 season, the Fellowship will annually welcome two to four fellows, who will participate in a year-long program during which they will spend approximately six weeks working with each orchestra. Over this time they will gain firsthand experience with two of the world's leading musical institutions while building an international network of peers, artists and administrators.

The Salonen International Conducting Fellowship will combine hands-on conducting opportunities with individualized mentorship and career development. Fellows will gain experience leading education and community engagement performances, serve as cover conductors for major orchestral programs and participate in workshops and discussions with industry professionals across artistic, administrative and creative disciplines.

Said LA Phil’s Kim Noltemy, President and CEO, David C. Bohnett Presidential Chair, “The future of our art form depends on cultivating exceptional musical leaders and creating meaningful pathways for emerging talent to thrive. The Salonen International Conducting Fellowship reflects our commitment to mentorship, artistic excellence and international collaboration. We are proud to partner with Orchestre de Paris and Esa-Pekka to provide conductors with the support needed to build lasting careers.'

A central component of the Fellowship will be direct mentorship from Salonen, who will meet individually with each fellow twice annually. Fellows will also receive feedback from musicians, artistic personnel and orchestra administrators, providing a comprehensive understanding of the skills required to lead modern cultural organizations.

In addition to their work with the orchestras, Fellows will gather each year for a week-long summit alternating between Los Angeles and Paris. The summit will provide opportunities for collaboration, artistic exchange and community building among participants. The Fellowship will culminate in a public performance and showcase opportunity highlighting the Fellows' artistic achievements.

Applications for the inaugural Salonen International Conducting Fellowship are currently open. Following an international review process, selected candidates will be invited to participate in live auditions. The first audition will take place in Los Angeles on January 30, 2027, with Fellows selected by Salonen following a comprehensive evaluation process. Fellows will be announced in spring 2027.

Fellowship Highlights

One-year appointment

Up to six weeks of immersive residencies with both the LA Phil and

Orchestre de Paris

One-on-one mentorship sessions with Esa-Pekka Salonen

Conducting opportunities in education and community engagement performances

Annual Fellowship summit alternating between Los Angeles and Paris

Professional development workshops with industry leaders

Housing, travel and professional support resources

Applications, eligibility requirements and additional program details are available here and will be posted soon on the Orchestre de Paris, Philharmonie de Paris website: Recrutement | Philharmonie de Paris.

Photo credit: Josh S. Rose



Photo Credit: Josh S. Rose

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