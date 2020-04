Fullerton Union High School will present a Virtual Cabaret, streaming live on YouTube this Friday!

The cabaret will feature an appearance from Broadway's Quinn VanAntwerp, known for Jersey Boys and The Play That Goes Wrong.

The event features performances from FUHS Theatre/Academy of the Arts Students.

When: Friday, April 10th, 2020

Time: 7:30pm

Check out the stream below!





