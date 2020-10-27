Free Zoom Seminar 'Covid-19 & HIV: How To Feed The Light And Starve The Dark In Your Life' This Friday

A free zoom seminar this Friday, October 30, 2020 from 12:00-2:00pm PT.

A free zoom seminar this Friday, October 30, 2020 from 12:00-2:00pm PT. This week's event covers: How to Feed the Light and Starve the Dark in Your Life with guest speaker, Sheena Metal is a psychic/medium, spiritual counselor,. Produced by Life Group LA.

In this session Sheena will be gifting us with some great insight and tips to help you better understand your past, present and future paths, personality and destiny, in hopes of finding a happier, emotionally-enriched and ethereally-connected self. Maybe you will be one of the lucky ones to get a complementary reading! Produced by Life Group LA

This event if free but does require registering prior to the event at http://www.lifegroupla.org/zoom An email will be sent to you with all the Zoom information on Oct 30, 2020 by 9 am pst

PRESENTER: Sheena Metal Sheena Metal is a psychic/medium, spiritual counselor, intuitive and emotional empath, who specializes in personal vibrational motivation, soul enlightenment and energetic healing. She is also an interfaith minster, (who is a staff pastor at FoundersMCC.org), a teacher and a motivational speaker. A 26 year talk radio veteran, Sheena is the host of the "Sheena Metal Experience" radio show, the paranormal/spiritual "Haunted Playground" and two other programs for LA Talk Radio. She is also the founder of RaisingTheVibration.org, a non-profit peace, love, kindness and unity movement. SheenaMetalSpiritual.com RaisingTheVibration.org @Sheena Metal [Facebook/Instagram/TikTok/YouTube/Twitter]

The Life Group LA is a powerful coalition of people focused on the spiritual, emotional and physical well-being of people living with HIV and those who support them through education, empowerment and emotional support. Our work is to assist people so that they may make informed choices and decisions regarding their healthcare and personal well-being.

Founded in 2005 Life Group LA provides free of charge, much needed information and emotional support through medical forums, emotional support groups and the POZ Life Weekend Seminar. All services are offered in a non-judgmental and safe environment with compassion and understanding.

Safety, respect and confidentiality are the cornerstones of our philosophy. We accomplish this by providing trained support group facilitators for our emotional support groups and our POZ Life Weekend Seminar. These facilitators have been trained in the art of active listening and conduct themselves with empathy and compassion.

In a time when the HIV epidemic has surpassed its 35th year and new HIV infections continue to occur on a daily basis, now more than ever we must continue the struggle against HIV/AIDS.

Once you register for the event an email will be sent to by 9am the day of the event with the Zoom link once you are signed up. If you have any questions, please call 888-208-8081. We suggest you download and install the ZOOM application before you try and log in.

