Free Student Tickets Announced For A DOLL'S HOUSE: PART 2 at International City Theatre

Students attending the April 29 performance will have the opportunity to share their reactions to the play and ask questions during a post-performance talk-back.

Apr. 15, 2022  

International City Theatre is offering free tickets for students to the Friday, April 29 performance of A Doll's House, Part 2 by Lucas Hnath through the company's ongoing Students to Stage program. Students with valid ID are each eligible to receive one free ticket and may also purchase a second ticket at a discounted rate. To take advantage of this special offer, reservations must be made online, in advance, at ictlongbeach.org/students-to-stage.

Playwright Lucas Hnath is known for his wildly original plays. A Doll's House, Part 2 is Hnath's bitingly funny, thoroughly modern, 90-minute "sequel" to Henrik Ibsen's 1879 classic. Students may have studied Ibsen's A Doll's House in school - but there is no need to have seen or read the original to enjoy this stand-alone production.

To reserve your free ticket, and for more information about A Doll's House, Part 2 and ICT's Student to Stage program, go to ictlongbeach.org/students-to-stage.
