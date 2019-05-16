Fractured Shakespeare Repurposes The Bard's Words In #MeToo Era
In 2017, Fractured Shakespeare released a short film on the subject of consent, "Was it Rape, Then?" which was featured in Huffpost, Bustle, Stage Raw, and Shakespeare Magazine. Now they are bringing that text (and more!) to their first stage production, entitled SPEAK I WILL, premiering at Hollywood Fringe Festival 2019.
By piecing together some of the Bard's most famous texts, the performers create their own unique Fractured Shakespeare monologues. Don't miss Fractured Shakespeare as they combine the words of Beatrice, King Lear, Lady Macbeth, Henry V, Katherina "The Shrew" and more, to explore issues of gender, power, identity, and love.
SPEAK I WILL: Shakespeare's Words. Our Truth.
Performances @ Studio C: 6448 Santa Monica Blvd.
- June 8, 3:30pm
- June 16, 7:00pm
- June 21, 11:00pm
- June 29, 12:00pm
- June 30, 6:30pm
Tickets: http://hff19.org/6194
Production Team:
- Charissa J. Adams - Producer, Creator, Cast
- Colleen Carey - Cast
- Christina Gray - Cast
- Hazel Lozano - Cast
- Mercedes Maria - Cast
- Jessica Erin Martin - Director, Speech Coach
- Benjamin McFadden - Director
- Rebekah Patti - Cast
- Elena Maria Sanchez - Cast
- Carly D. Weckstein - Director
- Bryn Wickerd - Cast
Fractured Shakespeare re-contextualizes the words of the bard to find new meaning by producing new works from the age-old text.