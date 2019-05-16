Fractured Shakespeare Repurposes The Bard's Words In #MeToo Era

In 2017, Fractured Shakespeare released a short film on the subject of consent, "Was it Rape, Then?" which was featured in Huffpost, Bustle, Stage Raw, and Shakespeare Magazine. Now they are bringing that text (and more!) to their first stage production, entitled SPEAK I WILL, premiering at Hollywood Fringe Festival 2019.

By piecing together some of the Bard's most famous texts, the performers create their own unique Fractured Shakespeare monologues. Don't miss Fractured Shakespeare as they combine the words of Beatrice, King Lear, Lady Macbeth, Henry V, Katherina "The Shrew" and more, to explore issues of gender, power, identity, and love.

SPEAK I WILL: Shakespeare's Words. Our Truth.

Performances @ Studio C: 6448 Santa Monica Blvd.

June 8, 3:30pm

June 16, 7:00pm

June 21, 11:00pm

June 29, 12:00pm

June 30, 6:30pm

Tickets: http://hff19.org/6194

Production Team:

Charissa J. Adams - Producer, Creator, Cast

Colleen Carey - Cast

Christina Gray - Cast

Hazel Lozano - Cast

Mercedes Maria - Cast

Jessica Erin Martin - Director, Speech Coach

Benjamin McFadden - Director

Rebekah Patti - Cast

Elena Maria Sanchez - Cast

Carly D. Weckstein - Director

Bryn Wickerd - Cast

Fractured Shakespeare re-contextualizes the words of the bard to find new meaning by producing new works from the age-old text.





