Fountain Theatre's RAISE YOUR VOICE â€“ VOTE! Set For L.A.'s Public Places

The Fountain Theatre is readying Raise Your Voice - Vote!, a guerrilla style, immersive theater event set to take place over the course of two days at six locations throughout the City of Los Angeles. Watch the live-stream every hour on the hour beginning at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 24 and Sunday, Oct. 25 at www.FountainTheatre.com.



Conceived by acclaimed playwright and Fountain Theatre community engagement coordinator France-Luce Benson and co-directed by Benson and Lily Ockwell, Raise Your Voice - Vote! aims to build momentum and awareness about the upcoming election while bringing theater for the people to the people. The five-member acting ensemble (Victor Anthony, Jessica Emmanuel, Wonjung Kim, Theo Perkins and Rayne J. Raney) will present a series of pop up performances in six public spaces, each representative of L.A.'s cultural landscape. Each performance will feature America's most iconic speeches about voting rights, plus dance and song. Volunteers will be stationed at every location to offer assistance with voter registration and voter education.



"We want to create an event that is inspirational, but never didactic," explains Benson. "The performers will be in conversation with each other and with the people around them, blending in, respecting and embracing whichever community we're in."



Each of the performances will be live-streamed and will also be augmented by a series of surprise appearances, posts and performances on the Fountain Theatre's social media pages in support of voter awareness.



Raise Your Voice - Vote! is produced by Stephen Sachs and Simon Levy for the Fountain Theatre. James Bennett is live-stream editor, and Terri Roberts is volunteer coordinator. The event is underwritten by Miles and Joni Benickes, Diana Buckhantz, Karen Kondazian, Maggi Phillips, Susan Stockel, Dorothy Wolpert, and Don and Suzanne Zachary. Event partners include volunteer organizations The Social Ripple Effect and Big Sunday.



For more information, to find out how you can volunteer and to live-stream Raise Your Voice - Vote! on Oct. 24 and Oct. 25, go to www.fountaintheatre.com.

