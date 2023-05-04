Fountain Theatre Co-Founder Deborah Lawlor Passes Away at 83

Lawlor’s extraordinary career began in the ’60s as a dancer, choreographer and actor in New York.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

MOST POPULAR

& JULIET Will Launch a North American Tour in Fall 2024 Photo 1 & JULIET Will Launch a North American Tour in Fall 2024
Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 2 Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
West Coast Premiere of FAT HAM and More Set For Geffen Playhouse's 2023/24 Season Photo 3 West Coast Premiere of FAT HAM and More Set For Geffen Playhouse's 2023/24 Season
VIDEO: Cast of Pasadena Playhouse's A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC Sings 'A Weekend in the Country' Photo 4 VIDEO: First Listen To Pasadena Playhouse's A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC

Obituaries
Click Here for More on Obituaries
Fountain Theatre Co-Founder Deborah Lawlor Passes Away at 83

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Fountain Theatre co-founder Deborah Lawlor passed away on Tuesday, May 2, at the age of 83.

Lawlor's extraordinary career began in the '60s as a dancer, choreographer and actor in New York, where she was a member of the storied Judson Church/Caffe Cino scene in the Village. She moved to South India in 1968. There, she pioneered Auroville, a 12-square-mile utopian international community created for human unity that now holds 3,000 inhabitants from around the world. While there, she also created two full-length outdoor dance/theater pieces celebrating the community. After India, she spent ten years in Australia and France studying ancient cultures of India and Egypt. As an author, she translated the French philosopher and mystic R. A. Schwaller de Lubicz's work on sacred architecture in "The Temple in Man" (1977), Egyptology in "Symbol and the Symbolic" (1978), and esoteric philosophy in "Nature Word" (1982).

Returning to the U.S. in 1986, she independently produced plays in Los Angeles' burgeoning intimate theater scene and, in 1990, she and Stephen Sachs co-founded The Fountain Theatre. Dubbed the "Fountain Theatre's godmother of flamenco" by the Los Angeles Times, Lawlor was responsible for the Fountain's extensive dance program, including the company's renowned "Forever Flamenco" series. Deborah's 25-year collaboration with Maria Bermudez and Sonidos Gitanos at the Ford Amphitheater and the Fountain began in 1995. Other dance projects at the Fountain include The Women of Guernica, Lawlor's flamenco-based adaptation of Euripides' The Trojan Women, which she also directed, and three full-evening dance-theater pieces which she created and directed: Declarations: Love Letters of the Great Romantics; The Path of Love, which she also directed in South India; and the dance opera, The Song of Songs, with music by Al Carmines. In 2006, she directed the West Coast premiere of the delightful Taxi to Jannah. In 2017, the Fountain, in partnership with the Los Angeles City College Theatre Academy, premiered Lawlor's play Freddy, the tragic story of legendary dancer Freddy Herko who was a denizen of Andy Warhol's Factory and a personal friend of Lawlor's during her Judson Church days. In 2010, Actor's Equity Association honored Lawlor with its Diversity Award for her dedication to presenting work at the Fountain that is culturally diverse. In 2013, she received special commendations from the City of Los Angeles and the Spanish Consulate for her contributions to the art of flamenco.

Deborah grew up in Riverside, California. Her father, Arthur A. Culver, was president of the Riverside Press-Enterprise newspaper from 1969 to 1984. He remained on the board of directors until his death in 1994. Deborah's brother, Tony Culver, passed away in 2002.

"The Fountain Theatre, as it now exists, would not be if not for Deborah Lawlor," says Sachs. "More than anyone I've ever known, she is the foremost example of utilizing one's privilege for the benefit of others. She will be deeply missed, but she lives on: in Auroville, at the Fountain, and in the hearts of those she touched and the countless lives she changed."

A memorial celebration to take place on the outdoor stage at the Fountain will be announced at a later date.



RELATED STORIES

Original INTO THE WOODS Star Barbara Byrne Passes Away at 94 Photo
Original INTO THE WOODS Star Barbara Byrne Passes Away at 94

Actress Barbara Bryne passed away on May 2 at the age of 94.

Charles Hull, Co-Founder of TheatreWorks USA, Passes Away at 92 Photo
Charles Hull, Co-Founder of TheatreWorks USA, Passes Away at 92

According to an obituary in the New York Times, TheatreWorks USA co-founder Charles Hull passed away on April 14 at the age of 92.

Don Sebesky, Broadway Orchestrator of PARADE and More, Has Passed Away Photo
Don Sebesky, Broadway Orchestrator of PARADE and More, Has Passed Away

His Broadway theater credits include Porgy and Bess (London production by Trevor Nunn), Sinatra At The Palladium, Sweet Charity, Kiss Me Kate (2000 Tony Award), Bells Are Ringing, Flower Drum Song, Parade, The Life, Cyrano, The Goodbye Girl, Will Rogers Follies, and Sinatra At Radio City. 

Jerry Springer Passes Away at 79 Photo
Jerry Springer Passes Away at 79

Broadway World is saddened to report that Jerry Springer has passed away at the age of 79. Srpinger was seen on Broadway as The Narrator in The Rocky Horror Show. He was also seen as Billy Flynn in Chicago. A rock opera based on Springer's talk show premiered Off-Broadway in 2018 after winning numerous awards in London.


More Hot Stories For You

Poway OnStage Presents The Celestial Sirens & VIP Pre-Show PartyPoway OnStage Presents The Celestial Sirens & VIP Pre-Show Party
Fountain Theatre Co-Founder Deborah Lawlor Passes Away at 83Fountain Theatre Co-Founder Deborah Lawlor Passes Away at 83
Art Stars Shine at Reenvisioned Awards GalaArt Stars Shine at Reenvisioned Awards Gala
L.A. Theatre Works Presents World Premiere Audio Theater Adaptation Of THE GREAT GATSBYL.A. Theatre Works Presents World Premiere Audio Theater Adaptation Of THE GREAT GATSBY

Videos

Photos & Video: See Lesli Margherita, Jennifer Leigh Warren & More at Opening Night of DARK OF THE MOON Video Photos & Video: See Lesli Margherita, Jennifer Leigh Warren & More at Opening Night of DARK OF THE MOON
Watch SHUCKED Perform 'Corn' on the TODAY SHOW Video
Watch SHUCKED Perform 'Corn' on the TODAY SHOW
Meet the Director of HIS STORY: THE MUSICAL, Jeff Calhoun Video
Meet the Director of HIS STORY: THE MUSICAL, Jeff Calhoun
How Tony Nominees Marc Shaiman & Scott Wittman Heated Up this Broadway Season Video
How Tony Nominees Marc Shaiman & Scott Wittman Heated Up this Broadway Season
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# "Different Drum: The Music of Linda Ronstadt"
Arthur Newman Theatre (5/07-5/07)Tracker VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# (mostly)musicals 46: MOM's the Word
Upstairs at the Federal (5/10-5/10)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812
3Below Theaters (4/20-5/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# MORE BROADWAY SHOWSTOPPERS WITH GLENN ROSENBLUM
Coachella Valley Repertory (8/03-8/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Modern Parlor Magic with David Carlo
Biltmore Hotel (4/07-6/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Book of Will
A Noise Within (5/07-6/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'A Million Dreams' Gala, Fundraiser, and Performance
P3 Theatre Company (6/11-6/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# MOMIX: Alice
Ahmanson Theatre (5/19-5/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Book of Days
Campus Theatre, El Camino College (5/12-5/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# ¡FIESTA!
Bob Baker Marionette Theater (4/01-6/25)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU