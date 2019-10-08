Foundation For New American Musicals' Showsearch 2019 Finals Set for Oct. 12th At UCLA

On Saturday, October 12th, the Foundation for New American Musicals will showcase short (10-minute) musicals written by high school and college-age finalists competing for cash-award scholarships at SHOWSEARCH 2019.

SHOWSEARCH 2019 finalists include high school-age writers Daisy Elbourn, Clarissa Gaeta, Oliviana Marie, Nathalie Moreno, Quincy Rane and Sophie Shulman. College-age finalists include Rhiannon Lewis, Jimmy Marino, Xavier Reynoso and Jack Zager. In addition to presenting their musicals and competing for scholarships, finalists are mentored by entertainment industry professionals including Michele Brourman, C Jay Cox, Ryan Scott Oliver, Cinco Paul, Janet Roper and Brett Ryback to hone their shows.

6 finalist musicals will be presented in a staged reading, directed by Richard Israel, with musical direction by Anthony Lucca, featuring a company of UCLA and Los Angeles area performers assembled by Michael Donovan Casting. SHOWSEARCH 2019 is produced by Christopher Sepulveda. Bob Klein and Linda Shusett are Executive Producers. Brian Kite and UCLA School of Film, Television and Theater will host. Event judges include Sheldon Epps, Amanda McBroom, Duane Poole, and Ann E. Wareham.

SHOWSEARCH 2019 will be held from 4:00p.m. to 5:30p.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at the UCLA Little Theater and is made possible through the generosity of Wells Fargo Capital Finance. The event is open to the public and will be followed by a reception with participants and members of the Southern California theatre community. Admission is complimentary and tickets may be reserved by contacting info@fnam.us.

The mission of the Foundation for New American Musicals is to increase opportunities for talented young people of all race, geographic and economic backgrounds to create the next generation of musicals. FNAM's program base in Los Angeles presents a strategic advantage to grow the art form's traditional base beyond the stage, providing access and education to develop content for the screen, television, digital and social media in addition to the stage. To learn more, visit http://www.fnam.us.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You