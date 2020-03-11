Forever Flamenco Presents CANVAS By Gerardo Morales

Forever Flamenco presents Canvas - Artistic director/master percussionist and guitarist Gerardo Morales combines traditional flamenco rhythms with his own blend of East L.A. beats and influences to create a unique and stunning edition of Forever Flamenco. Joining Morales on stage are guitarist Gabriel Osuna; pianist Mateo Amper; singer Antonio de Jerez; world-renowned dancer Fanny Ara; and special guest dancer Antonio Rodriguez, direct from Spain.

The Los Angeles Times hails The Fountain Theatre's monthly Forever Flamenco series as "the earth and fire of first-class flamenco," and LA Splash says, "Being the sensual, intimate art form that it is... the way you feel when you walk out of a Forever Flamenco performance is pretty darn fabulous."



For tickets and more information call (323) 663-1525 or visit www.fountaintheatre.com.





