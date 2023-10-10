Force Of Nature Productions Presents FIGMENTS A New Dark Comedy By Thomas J. Misuraca

All Samuel Kennington wants is a quiet place to work on his new novel. He escapes to a remote, beachside cottage during the winter months expecting to be surrounded by little more than the fall of light snow and the click-clack of his keyboard.

Unfortunately for Samuel, escaping from his family, his failures, and his own distracting thoughts proves difficult as frequent visits from his judgemental mother, his more successful best friend, and a mysterious woman continue to interrupt his creative process. As these visits grow more bizarre, Samuel must take drastic action to sort truth from fiction.

Playwright Thomas J. Misuraca is a considerably more accomplished writer than his protagonist, with well over a hundred award-winning one-act and full-length plays produced across the country and, indeed, the globe. "Figments" won the 2018 Las Vegas Little Theatre NewWork Competition, an award Misuraca has been honored with three times to date. He is also the author of dozens of short stories, screenplays, poems, and even a pair of his own novels. He may be best known for his Off-Broadway hit "Geeks! The Musical," produced by Write Act Repertory. "Figments" marks Misuraca's third full-length show produced by Force of Nature Productions, following successful runs of "Masters of the Dark Realm" in 2019 and "Demonic Housewives" in 2016.

Running for just six performances Fridays, November 3, 10, & 17 @ 8 p.m. Saturdays, November 4, 11, & 18 @ 8 p.m. at the Brickhouse Theatre 10950 Peach Grove Street North Hollywood, CA 91601. Tickets are $24 and are available in advance at fonprods.tix.com or at the door on a first-come, first-served basis.

Please note: this performance explores themes of dealing with trauma and mental illness and may not be suitable for all audiences.

Bring a friend because this play will spark conversations that will last longer than your ride home.

Written by Thomas J. Misuraca, directed by Corey Chappell and featuring the talents of: Anish Chandak, Krista Conti, Céline Planata, and David Tucker and original music by Tricia Minty.

Produced by Artistic Director Sebastian Muñoz & Force of Nature Productions, in association with Write Act Repertory.