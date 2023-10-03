Foolish Production Co Celebrates 5th Year With New Season

Learn more about the upcoming performance lineup here!

By: Oct. 03, 2023

Foolish Production Co has announced a celebratory year of work in honor of their 5th Anniversary. The line up includes their first "gala," an epic of Shakespearean proportions, and a new collaboration on the Eastside of LA with a barren tale of love and identity.

Kicking off their 5th year (HOLY COW) and the 400th Anniversary of Shakespeare's Folio (HOLIER COW) is a revival of the company's inaugural production of A Midsummer Night's Dream. By revival they mean a fundraising event; completely renamed; still occurring over 1 night; told solely from the Fairies perspective; and set in an immersive discotheque in DTLA. It's called The Fairy Show. Lindsay Mayberry and Mikey Mulhearn direct.

In the Spring of 2024, almost 4 years to the day of lock down that ceased its rehearsal process, Foolish is THRILLED, ELATED [INSERT EVERY SYNONYM OF EXCITED] to finally bring you Muse of Fire. This epic of Shakespearean proportions will take you from rambunctious taverns to lofty battlefields, as you follow Hal's journey from playboy to King. 11 actors take on over 50 roles that span the length of Henry IV 1&2 and Henry V exploring themes of nationalism and what it means to truly lead. Mikey Mulhearn directs and rescripts.

Closing the year of celebration, Foolish brings you a classic that isn't Shakespeare; in another language (subtitles included); and set in a communal space. Yerma, by Federico Garcia Lorca, will introduce a new chapter of work and inclusivity featuring an all hispanic cast in its (the play's) original iteration. This barren tale comes at a time when the pressure cooker that is society forces us to question our own value and place within it. Jahel Corban Caldera directs.

Artistic Director Mikey Mulhearn states, "As we enter the next five years, we are committed to shining a modern and revelatory light on classic work that makes it feel not so removed from what's happening today. We come back from a brief hiatus with more focus and a determination to make the art of theatre more inclusive and even more communal. Join us as we pay homage to our past and introduce our future."



SPONSORED BY NORTH COAST REP








Recommended For You