Flogging Molly Celebrates St. Patrick's Day With L.A. Festival & Livestream     　  

Flogging Molly celebrates St. Patrick's Day 2022 with fans worldwide. In partnership with Bushmills Irish Whiskey, from the world's oldest licensed whiskey distillery, the beloved Celtic rock band returns with their venerated Los Angeles festival at the Hollywood Palladium and a simultaneous livestream available via Floggingmolly.veeps.com.

Accompanying the performance news is word of the band's first song in five years, "These Times Have Got Me Drinking," which arrives on March 10 via Rise Records (pre-save: https://riserecords.lnk.to/TTHGMD).



"It's a perfect song for right now, I think it summarizes everything our band is about - which is celebration with our loves ones in trying times. It's about joy amidst, and in spite of, stuff trying to grind us down," said Dave King, adding about the upcoming performance: "Being able to announce a return to the Hollywood Palladium for St. Patrick's Day is a happy thing indeed. We can't wait to be back in Los Angeles where it all began."

Flogging Molly's annual St. Patrick's Day festivals in Los Angeles were halted due to the pandemic, with the 2020 event cancelled and the 2021 festivities livestreamed from Ireland. For 2022, the Los Angeles-by-way-of-Dublin based band have found a way to meld the best of both worlds. The free festival (RSVP via Floggingmolly.com) and the evening performance will both be broadcast via Floggingmolly.veeps.com. Online attendees will have a selection of exclusive merch items available to them.

The outdoor festival will take place on the Hollywood Palladium grounds. As a presenting sponsor, there will be Bushmills activations throughout, including photo opportunities and complimentary swag. Additional activity includes Irish dancing from Power Academy of Irish Dance, games, food trucks, and performances from The Briggs, Hoist The Colors, Matt & Dennis acoustic, and Nathen DJ set. The evening concert includes openers Russkaja and Vandoliers.

The band recently announced two weeks of performances in the U.S., followed by the sold-out Salty Dog Cruise. Sailing from Miami on March 28, the four-day cruise also includes performances from the Descendents, The Distillers, Frank Turner, Agent Orange and more.

Flogging Molly Is currently working on the Rise Records follow-up to their 2017 album, Life is Good.

Tour dates:

March 8 Knoxville, TN The Mill & Mine

March 9 Huntsville, AL Mars Music Hall

March 11 Kansas City, MO The Truman

March 12 Tulsa, OK Cain's Ballroom

March 13 Austin, TX Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater

March 15 Tempe, AZ The Marquee

March 17 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Palladium

March 18 Funner, CA Harrah's Resort SoCal - The Events Center

March 19 Indio, CA Fantasy Springs Resort Casino Event Center

March 20 Reno, NV Grand Sierra Resort

March 22 Santa Cruz, CA The Catalyst

March 23 Monterey, CA Golden State Theatre

March 25 Oakland, CA Fox Theater

March 26 Ventura, CA Ventura Music Hall

March 28 - April 1 Flogging Molly's Salty Dog Cruise SOLD OUT

July 18 Warsaw, Poland Klub Proxima

July 19 Krakow, Poland Kwadarat

July 23 Cuxhaven, Germany Deichbrand Festival

July 25 Vienna, Austria Open Air Arena

July 26 Vienna, Austria Open Air Arena

July 27 Munich, Germany Tonhalle

July 29 Gijon, Spain Tsunami Festival

July 30 Barcelona, Spain Barna'n'Roll Festival

August 2 Zurich, Switzerland Komplex 457

August 3 Tilburg, 013

August 11 to 14 Rimini, Italy Bayfest Festival

August 12 Rothenburg, Germany Taubertal Festival

August 16 Manchester, England O2 Ritz Manchester

August 17 Birmingham, England O2 Institute Birmingham

August 18 London, England O2 Forum Kentish Town

August 20 Dublin, Ireland Vicar Street