Final Days To Experience Musical Theatre West's SPAMILTON: AN AMERICAN PARODY

Musical Theatre West's latest production, Spamilton: An American Parody, is preparing to take a final bow this Sunday, April 10. Experience the hysterical night of music, comedy, and satire that audiences are calling "brilliant," "super fun from start to finish," with a "phenomenal" cast and one-man band!

Tickets for the final five performances of Spamilton are still available at musical.org, for April 7 - April 10, 2022 at the Carpenter Performing Arts Center.

"I was entertained from beginning to end," said one audience member following an opening weekend performance. "After these past 3 years it was just what the doctor ordered. Modern, creative, and upbeat!"

The final shows will feature a guest appearance by TV and film star Matt Merchant in the cameo role of King George. Merchant is known for his work in Vice (2018), Valentine's Day (2010) and more. He rounds out the tremendously talented cast of seven, who are "not gonna let Broadway rot" as they take on some of the most iconic showtunes in history while parodying the historical smash hit Hamilton for five more high-energy, tongue-twisting performances that audiences are calling, "Incredible and extremely funny!"

A love letter to Broadway, created by award-winning writer and director Gerard Alessandrini, (best known as the brains behind the musical send-up series Forbidden Broadway) who crafted Spamilton as an ode to the show that broke musical theatre boundaries in 2015. Spamilton playfully parodies Lin-Manuel Miranda's revolutionary smash-hit Hamilton, telling the story of Miranda's rapid rise to the top of Broadway and the entertainment industry at large. Those who haven't seen Hamilton will still enjoy the fast-paced, rapid-fire reference round of everyone's favorite Broadway blockbusters, which includes celebrity satires, pop culture zings, and new and original material written specifically for Musical Theatre West Audiences!

Musical Theatre West's production of Spamilton: An American Parody final five shows run Thursday April 7 at 7:30 pm, Friday April 8 at 8:00, Saturday April 9 at 2:00 pm and 8:00 pm, and closes Sunday April 10 with a 1:00 pm performance. Tickets are $20 - $96 and are available by phone at 562-856-1999 or online at musical.org. Fees may apply. $15 Student rush tickets will be available at the door 30 minutes prior to showtime, with ID. Not recommended for children under the age of 12. More information, a full line-up of performances, and additional details can be found at https://musical.org.

About Musical Theatre West

The story of Musical Theatre West is the 70-year journey from a group of volunteers performing in a high school auditorium to one of the largest and most respected theatrical production companies in Southern California. Utilizing professional talent, and producing regional and even world premiere musicals while continuing to honor the tradition of classic musical theatre, MTW is the largest arts producer in the Long Beach area. The company continues to receive critical acclaim and national recognition - and many performers who cut their teeth on the MTW stage have gone on to successful careers on Broadway and in television and film. Just as importantly, stage and screen veterans now come to Musical Theatre West to perform, finding it to be one of the friendliest and most fun venues to work in. A key aspect of the company is its dedication to education, and the Education and Outreach Programs of Musical Theatre West bring the joy and magic of musical theater to over 17,000 children each year through special morning performances, traveling shows and school assemblies, and the Summer Youth Conservatory. Musical Theatre West has a mission to enrich the community with Broadway-quality productions, preserve musical theatre as a unique American art form, and expose people of all backgrounds to the excitement of musical theatre. We hope you'll join us.

About The Creator

Gerard Alessandrini - Spamilton: (Creator/ Writer): New York, London, Chicago, Los Angeles, National Tour. Forbidden Broadway (creator/ writer/director): 25 editions all over the world. Also Forbidden Hollywood (writer/director), Madame X: The Musical (NYMF) (co-writer/director), The Nutcracker & I (lyrics), Maury Yeston's review Anything Can Happen in New York. Television: special material for Carol Burnett, Angela Lansbury and Bob Hope. Film: Aladdin, Pocahontas (vocals). Recordings: 12 Forbidden Broadway cast albums, Forbidden Hollywood & Spamilton cast albums. Special Lyrics: Barbra Streisand Duets 2. Awards: Drama League Lifetime Achievement Award, Obie Award, 2 Lucille Lortel Awards, 7 Drama Desk (2 Best Lyrics, 2 Special Achievement, 3 Best Musical Revue), and a Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in Theatre. Special thanks to husband Glenn Bassett for contributing his many talents to Spamilton.