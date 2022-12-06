Filmmakers Academy And Musicbed Announce Make It Epic 2.0 Winners

Filmmakers Academy and Musicbed announce the winners of the 2022 MAKE IT EPIC 2.0 challenge. View this year's three top award-winners and seven runners-up at: https://www.filmmakersacademy.com/blog-make-it-epic-2-0-challenge-winners/,

First prize goes to ViciVideo, a freelance filmmaker based in Iran, who edited their video frame by frame and made an ordinary pair of running shoes look incredible.

The second place laurels go to TSP Art Lab from Hungary for their work making Pécs coffee become epic with a peppy percussive soundtrack. Andrew Barker from Western Australia took smart band technology to a whole new level through his expert editing, a turntable, a green screen, lighting and a techno-EDM track from Musibed's playlist.

The MAKE IT EPIC launched in 2020 and brought thousands of filmmakers and creatives together during trying times. The challenge to filmmakers was "to take an ordinary object and make it epic" using tracks from the curated Musicbed playlist.

"This year's challenge was an unqualified success," says Kyra Hurlbut of Filmmakers Academy. "We received dozens of entries from amazingly talented creatives from all around the world, and we selected the best of the best. These are truly epic productions, demonstrating how the right music and exciting visuals can help us look at ordinary objects in new ways."

For, MAKE IT EPIC 2.0, Filmmakers Academy partnered with Musicbed, who supplied a music playlist that entrants used for their submitted projects. The videos were judged by these film industry insiders and Filmmakers Academy mentors:

GRAMMY-nominated producer Jamee Ranta (If I Can't Have Love I Want Power)

Award-winning cinematographer Shane Hurlbut, ASC (Tall Girl, Resident Alien, Terminator Salvation)

Commercial director Jane Qian

Director/executive producer Lindsey Hagen

Hairstylist Camille Friend (Black Panther, Wakanda Forever)

Cinematographer Lawrence Sher, ASC (Black Adam)

Cinematographer Justin Jones (whose masterclass launches in January 2023).

The winners will receive thousands of dollars worth of prizes, including kits from Aputure Nova, Blueshape batteries, Tiffen filters, Lowell LED lights, Shotdeck subscriptions, subscriptions to Musicbed and British Cinematographer. Winners will also receive memberships to Filmmakers Academy.

Learn more about the MAKE IT EPIC Challenge at FilmmakersAcademy.com.

In other Filmmakers Academy news, episode 7 of Finding the Frame, Brendan Sweeney interviews re-recording mixer Karol Urban CAS (Outlander, For All Mankind) and production sound mixer Stephen Tibbo CAS (Modern Family). They discuss production/post-production sound, the theory of sound capture and how they got started in film and TV. Catch the interview on the Filmmakers Academy YouTube channel.