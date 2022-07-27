Festival Of Arts Celebrates 90 Years Of Art Next Mnoth

The Festival of Arts is turning ninety! To celebrate 90 years of art, the Festival of Arts is hosting a 90th Birthday Bash celebration in partnership with the City of Laguna Beach on Saturday, August 13, 2022. This exciting day will include birthday-themed art projects, photo booths, live music with Grammy-nominated musician and Bass Player Hall of Famer Lee Rocker, giveaways, surprises and much more. Making this special occasion even more of a celebration, the Birthday Bash is open to the public and admission is FREE to the Fine Art Show all day long!

"Reflecting on its humble beginnings in 1932, the Festival of Arts has grown into a world-famous cultural institution," said Marketing/PR Director, Sharbie Higuchi. "To celebrate our history and community, we've planned a day filled with fun surprises. We're going to rock this town, and we look forward to welcoming the entire city to join us."

Starting at 12noon, the Birthday Bash will feature a presentation of proclamations, awards to two artists who have exhibited at the Fine Art Show for 50 years, and welcoming remarks with Festival of Arts President David Perry and Laguna Beach Mayor Sue Kempf. "On August 13th, the Festival of Arts is celebrating its 90th anniversary with thanks to all those community members who have contributed to each summer's Festival of Arts. Please join us!" said Perry.

A live concert with Lee Rocker will start at 1pm, following the opening ceremony. Lee Rocker made his mark singing, playing, standing on, spinning and rocking his giant upright bass as a founding member of the Grammy-nominated music group, the Stray Cats. The Stray Cats sold over 10 million albums, garnered 23 gold and platinum certified records, and were among the early music-video pioneers of MTV.

From 12noon to 3pm, make your own festive party hat in the Festival's Art Center and take your picture in the photo booth. For kids of all ages, balloon artists will be onsite to twist one-of-a-kind balloon creations. After the concert at 3pm, join the Festival family in wishing the Festival of Arts a happy birthday with a special cupcake reception. Activities and giveaways while supplies last.

The Festival of Arts 90th Birthday Bash will start at 12noon on Saturday, August 13; admission is free to the art show only, excludes Pageant of the Masters. The Festival of Arts Fine Art Show is open daily now through September 2, 2022. Weekday general admission tickets to the Festival's Fine Art Show are $10 per person, and $15 per person the weekends. Senior and student discounts are available. To stay up to date on all things Festival of Arts, follow the Festival on social media at @FestivalPageant and visit www.foapom.com.