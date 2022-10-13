Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Fernanda Kelly To Star in I AM FRIDA KAHLO at the Cerritos College Performing Arts Center

Fernanda Kelly will portray the lead role of Frida Kahlo as she reincarnates to tell her true story in this new stirring surrealist performance featuring live music.

Oct. 13, 2022  

Actress and Emmy Award-winning host Fernanda Kelly, will star in the lead role as Frida Kahlo in the worldwide premiere English interpretation of I Am Frida Kahlo. The play, which has been previously performed only in Spanish, will be presented in English for the first time beginning Saturday, October 29 with additional performances on Sunday, October 30; Friday, November 4; and Saturday November 5. This will be the first public theatrical performance at the newly inaugurated Cerritos College Performing Arts Center, a state-of-the-art facility featuring a 400-seat theater.

I Am Frida Kahlo is an original play written and directed by Cerritos College Spanish Professor Froylán Cabuto, who shares Frida Kahlo's story as never seen before. The surrealist performance portrays the reincarnation of Frida Kahlo who tells her true story seen through her eyes. It depicts the worldwide famous artist's tumultuous life through eight extraordinary monologues interpreted by Kelly as Kahlo. The play includes expressionist dances that represent Frida's memories and will take the audience on a journey between the world of the living and the dead. The production also features a live orchestra and digital media elements that will immerse the audience in this beautiful journey.

The play showcases a strong and valiant Frida Kahlo, and explores the creative process through which she developed some of her most outstanding works of art while touching on current social and political issues. I Am Frida Kahlo is choreographed by Beatriz Eugenia Vásquez, with original music and musical arrangements by Otto Cifuentes.

Here is a first look teaser trailer to I Am Frida Kahlo.

For more information and to purchase tickets to this highly anticipated new show please CLICK HERE.

"Having the opportunity to do I AM Frida Kahlo is a dream come true for me as an actress. I have been yearning for a role like this my entire career and now that I finally have the opportunity to give life to such an iconic Mexican idol, I feel extremely humbled. I feel an immense sense of responsibility to do justice to a woman who has inspired so many Latina/es like me, to live life unapologetically and with purpose.", shares Fernanda Kelly.

Fernanda Kelly has an accomplished career in theatre of nearly 20 years. Some of her credits include Are You Bringing Something From Mexico? with Off The Tracks Theatre Company and AmorEs and Ramera, with the prestigious Nirvana Theater Company. Her most recent television credits include the Peacock drama-series Bel Air executive produced by Will Smith; the FOX action-thriller drama 9-1-1; Amazon's original crime drama Too Old To Die Young; and Hulu's sitcom Black Jesus. Kelly also has a successful 20-year career as a television host and journalist in the US Hispanic market earning two Emmy Awards and three Telly Awards for her work as the host of the hit national morning show LAnzate on Univision network. Currently Fernanda is co-host of Univision radio's Levántate con Ysaac Alvarez, the syndicated morning show on Uforia's K-LOVE 107.5 FM, the #1 A.M. Drive radio show in Los Angeles, regardless of language.

In 2019 Fernanda expanded her career as an entrepreneur in the fashion industry. She is the founder and CEO of the female clothing line NYTAQ and founder of The Medical Gown Project, an initiative to produce and source medical PPE gowns to front liner medical providers during the pandemic crisis. As a passionate activist she has dedicated her time to uplifting and giving a voice to the voiceless within the Latino community and fighting for immigrant rights nationwide.


