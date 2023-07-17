Feature: HOORAY LA at Bob Baker Marionette Theater

Head Puppeteer Alex Evans talks about the updates made to this classic show

By: Jul. 17, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Cast of INTO THE WOODS Talks Opening Night in Los Angeles Photo 1 Video: Cast of INTO THE WOODS Talks Opening Night in Los Angeles
Krysta Rodriguez Will Return to INTO THE WOODS For Final Weeks of National Tour Photo 2 Krysta Rodriguez Will Return to INTO THE WOODS For Final Weeks of National Tour
Video: Creative Team of ROGERS: THE MUSICAL on Bringing the Show to Disneyland Photo 3 Video: Inside Special VIP Preview of ROGERS: THE MUSICAL
Contest: Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE Book Photo 4 Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE

Feature: HOORAY LA at Bob Baker Marionette Theater

Feature: HOORAY LA at Bob Baker Marionette Theater

Bob Baker Marionette Theater couldn’t pick a more accurate title for their current offering than Hooray LA. The show is a celebration of LA’s culture, history, people, landmarks, and traditions that— without shying away from the dark stuff— manages to delight Angelenos across a spectrum of generations. The witty, Vaudevillian repartee that strings the musical numbers together is gently sarcastic about LA’s freeway traffic (as illustrated by a chorus of teddy bears in cars with operable headlights), the cooky characters on the Venice Boardwalk (here presented by adorable creatures on roller skates plus a show-stopping, long-boarding marionette), and even the oil  derricks which speckle the horizon (of course at BBMT, the derricks join together in a kick line). Narration is snappy and concise, but still fills in all the gaps for those not caught up on their local history. From the days the woolly mammoths were getting trapped in La Brea, to the founding of Hollywood’s film industry, to traditional Lunar New Year celebrations in Chinatown, this revue is jam-packed with all the good stuff without ever becoming a stilted history lecture.

Around the theatre, sketches and design materials outline some of the updates that have been made to this iteration of the show. Notably, the La Brea Tar Pits sequence has become more historically accurate as mammoths replaced anachronistic dinosaurs, the Chinatown sequence has been redesigned to more accurately present the golden Chinese dragons, and conversations about what it means to celebrate a city which sits on the unceded homes of the Tongva peoples permeate the whole production. In chatting with Alex Evans, BBMT’s co-executive director and head puppeteer, it is clear that all of these updates, discussions, and changes would likely be celebrated by Bob Baker himself. “I hope Bob would be excited the process is still going and the theatre is still living,” he postulates about the man with whom he used to work side by side. “Bob was the biggest dreamer I ever met. He was always wanting to update and change (the shows). He would add all these layers— his mind was never still and he never moved on. ‘How can we make this better?’”

Evans goes on to explain, “The shows have never been Bible or locked in place.” He recalls how photographs of Bob’s shows from the 60s look different from what he wanted to do in the 70s, 80s, and 90s. The puppets themselves, the shows, and the theatre overall have always changed over time. “We still make changes for creative reasons,” he expounds, “but even more now, we are factoring in our audience and the world around us. We want to honor the intentions of our original shows, but we also want to feel comfortable having conversations about what people should take away from the show. These are nuanced conversations we can plan on having for the rest of time.” A diverse range of ‘community stakeholders’ enthusiastically contributed ideas to update this revue and, in classic BBMT fashion, it was a community effort to get everything ready for opening day.

There’s a lot to celebrate about this production— I haven’t even mentioned my favorite sequence in the show, but I’m sure it will leave you purr-fectly delighted— newly-renovated parlors for your after-show ice cream, an interactive online resource, and complimentary tickets for members of SAG, WGA, and IATSE for the duration of the strike. Do yourself a favor amidst this heat and reinvigorate your love of this city with this unabashed celebration.




RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
HOLLYWOODS BIGGEST NIGHT Returns To UCB Theater, July 25 Photo
HOLLYWOOD'S BIGGEST NIGHT Returns To UCB Theater, July 25

Following a sold-out debut show at the Upright Citizen's Brigade Theater in June of 2023, 'Hollywood's Biggest Night' returns to the mainstage on July 25th, 8:30pm, for a follow-up performance.

2
Feature: HOORAY LA at Bob Baker Marionette Theater Photo
Feature: HOORAY LA at Bob Baker Marionette Theater

Bob Baker Marionette Theater couldn’t pick a more accurate title for their current offering than Hooray LA. The show is a celebration of LA’s culture, history, people, landmarks, and traditions that— without shying away from the dark stuff— manages to delight Angelenos across a spectrum of generations.

3
LA Premiere of PIPELINE Comes to the Art of Acting Studio in Hollywood in August Photo
LA Premiere of PIPELINE Comes to the Art of Acting Studio in Hollywood in August

The Harold Clurman Laboratory Theater Company, returning to live production following a four-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, will present the Los Angeles premiere of Pipeline by Dominique Morisseau, directed by HCLAB associate artistic director Bryan Keith, at the Art of Acting Studio in Hollywood.

4
Arroyo Rep to Present SSL in August Photo
Arroyo Rep to Present SSL in August

Arroyo Repertory Theatre will present SSL, an evening of comedy, with storytelling and music, hosted by Katsy Chappell. The performance will take place at Porticos Arts Space on Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.

From This Author - Andrew Child

Andrew is a multimedia artist whose work as a director, animator, choreographer, performer, and designer has been seen on stages and screens all over Boston, Argentina, and Italy. His writing&nbs... (read more about this author)

Interview: Bernardo Cubría of CRABS IN A BUCKET at Echo Theater CompanyInterview: Bernardo Cubría of CRABS IN A BUCKET at Echo Theater Company
Review: THE ANTS at The Geffen PlayhouseReview: THE ANTS at The Geffen Playhouse
Review: MACBETH at Will Geer Theatricum BotanicumReview: MACBETH at Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum
Review: KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN at A Noise WithinReview: KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN at A Noise Within

Videos

Video: Watch Andre De Shields Sing 'Who'd Do the Dirty?' from Jim Steinman and Barry Keating's RHINEGOLD Video Video: Watch Andre De Shields Sing 'Who'd Do the Dirty?' from Jim Steinman and Barry Keating's RHINEGOLD
Arielle Jacobs, Lea Salonga, Jose Llana, and More Talk HERE LIES LOVE on CBS Sunday Morning Video
Arielle Jacobs, Lea Salonga, Jose Llana, and More Talk HERE LIES LOVE on CBS Sunday Morning
Gabrielle Mariella Breaks Down Her Broadway Impressions Video
Gabrielle Mariella Breaks Down Her Broadway Impressions
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Wins Big at the Tonys Video
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Wins Big at the Tonys
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Exorcistic The Rock Musical
The Three Clubs (6/30-7/22)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Red Suitcase
The Broadwater Theatre Mainstage (8/10-9/03)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# HEROES of Santa Clarita
The MAIN (7/14-7/23)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# An Enchanted Faery Hunt Adventure
O'Melveny Park (9/16-9/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Gladys Knight on Aug 16th
Hollywood Bowl (8/16-8/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Fab Four: The Ultimate Beatles Tribute + The Monkee Men
Starlight Bowl (7/22-7/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# MAXIMO MARCUSO - TENOR OF THE AMERICAS
Coachella Valley Repertory (7/20-7/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Street Food Cinema: Manhattan Beach @ Westdrift Golf Course
Westdrift Golf Course (6/29-8/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Big Band Alumni Swings at Historic Hollywood Post 43
The Cabaret Room at Hollywood Post 43 (8/13-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# JAZZ Re-EVOLUTION
The Ford (7/22-7/22)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You