FRANK FERRANTE'S GROUCHO to Premiere on Public Television

Frank Ferrante's Groucho, the filmed version of the long-running stage comedy An Evening With Groucho, starring Frank Ferrante, will debut nationally on public television beginning April 1, 2022 with airings including New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Minneapolis and more. Check local listings for broadcast on your public television station.

Frank Ferrante's Groucho celebrates the style and spirit of Marx through songs, stories, improvisation and audience interaction. Music from Marx's Broadway and film career including "Lydia, the Tattooed Lady" and theme song "Hooray For Captain Spaulding" are featured along with one-liners from the Marx Brothers' film classics The Cocoanuts and Animal Crackers. Marx, who died in 1977 at age 86, conquered every medium during his 72-year career and was referred to by The New York Times as "America's most gifted funny man."

For the 'Groucho' role, Ferrante received New York's Theatre World Award, London's Laurence Olivier Award nomination and New York's Outer Critics Circle nomination. In 2019, he was chosen as a top ten stage performer by the Chicago Tribune for his role as 'The Caesar' in the cirque show Teatro ZinZanni. In 2017, The Wall Street Journal picked Ferrante as a top ten actor for his role as Pseudolus in the Stephen Sondheim musical A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum at Philadelphia's Walnut Street Theatre.

Actor Frank Ferrante portrays legendary comedian Groucho Marx in the role he's performed for more than 35 years in over 500 cities. Dreya Weber directs, music direction and accompaniment by Gerald Sternbach with set design by Tamara L. Honesty and lighting by Mark Williams. The production was filmed at the two-time Tony Award-winning Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park. American Public Television distributes. Ferrante and Weber produce.

Ferrante television credits include roles on Emmy Award-winning Childrens Hospital, SpongeBob SquarePants and Garfield. Ferrante is owner of Groucho Marx Productions, Inc. which represents the name and likeness of the comedian.

Frank Ferrante's Groucho will be released on DVD on April 1, 2022. The public television broadcast is sponsored in part by the Buxton Center for Bainbridge Performing Arts located on Bainbridge Island, Washington.