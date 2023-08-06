FOR YEARS TO COME to Play In The HollyShorts Film Festival on August 15th

On August 15th 2023, "For Years to Come" will screen in the HollyShorts Film Festival at the TCL Chinese Theater on Hollywood Blvd. This half-hour independent TV pilot has played in three consecutive LA film festivals this summer, following it's LA premiere at Dances With Films and a sold-out screening at Outfest Los Angeles last month.

The irreverent and heartfelt romantic dramedy is about a gay man who falls in love with his dead mother's hospice nurse, while struggling to reconnect with his elderly father...who's secretly a porn director.

"It has been so deeply gratifying to hear audiences react to our project in such a personal way. So many folks came up to me at our recent screenings to tell me about when they lost a parent, and how they saw their grief experience reflected in our story. Likewise, so many queer folks have said they feel really represented by the love story in our pilot - and by seeing dynamic queer leading characters in a story where queerness is not the conflict. It's been resonating so deeply with people, which has been such a thrill." - James Patrick Nelson

"For Years to Come" is directed by Emmy-nominee Micah Stuart, and stars writer-creator James Patrick Nelson opposite veteran character actor Richard Riehle ("Office Space," "The Fugitive," "Fried Green Tomatoes," "Mysterious Skin"). The cast also features Jason W. Wong, Kristy Munden, Samia Mounts, Jay DeYonker, and Suzanne Ford.

"The pilot focuses on a person grasping for beauty on the other side of grief. And as the series develops, he's going to discover that you can't get to the other side without first going through it. As reasonable as it may be to react to death by wanting to feel more alive, my character's toxic positivity is eventually going to tie him up in knots, until he learns that you can't numb sorrow without numbing joy. I think in this moment of so much uncertainty and fear, audiences are really craving these kind of authentic stories that make you want to laugh, cry, and fall in love all at once." - James Patrick Nelson

Tickets for the August 15th HollyShorts screening of "For Years to Come" at 2:30pm at the TCL Chinese Theater on Hollywood Blvd. can be purchased online at Click Here.

For Years To Come Trailer from Micah Stuart on Vimeo.