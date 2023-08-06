FOR YEARS TO COME to Play In The HollyShorts Film Festival on August 15th

The Queer Dramedy Pilot has Played in Three Top LA Film Festivals in a Row!

By: Aug. 06, 2023

POPULAR

VIDEO: Patti LuPone, Sutton Foster, Sierra Boggess, Skylar Astin, Brian Stokes Mitchell, & Photo 1 VIDEO: Broadway Stars Celebrate Sondheim at the Hollywood Bowl
CLUE National Tour to Launch in Minneapolis in February 2024 - Full Route Announced! Photo 2 CLUE National Tour to Launch in Minneapolis in February 2024 - Full Route Announced!
Bradley Whitford and Daniel Dae Kim Will Guest Star in PETER PAN GOES WRONG in Los Angeles Photo 3 Whitford and Dae Kim Will Guest Star in PETER PAN GOES WRONG in LA
A STRANGE LOOP, HADESTOWN, FUNNY GIRL Center Theatre Group's 2023/24 Photo 4 A STRANGE LOOP, HADESTOWN, FUNNY GIRL Center Theatre Group's 2023/24

FOR YEARS TO COME to Play In The HollyShorts Film Festival on August 15th

On August 15th 2023, "For Years to Come" will screen in the HollyShorts Film Festival at the TCL Chinese Theater on Hollywood Blvd. This half-hour independent TV pilot has played in three consecutive LA film festivals this summer, following it's LA premiere at Dances With Films and a sold-out screening at Outfest Los Angeles last month.

The irreverent and heartfelt romantic dramedy is about a gay man who falls in love with his dead mother's hospice nurse, while struggling to reconnect with his elderly father...who's secretly a porn director.

"It has been so deeply gratifying to hear audiences react to our project in such a personal way. So many folks came up to me at our recent screenings to tell me about when they lost a parent, and how they saw their grief experience reflected in our story. Likewise, so many queer folks have said they feel really represented by the love story in our pilot - and by seeing dynamic queer leading characters in a story where queerness is not the conflict. It's been resonating so deeply with people, which has been such a thrill." - James Patrick Nelson

"For Years to Come" is directed by Emmy-nominee Micah Stuart, and stars writer-creator James Patrick Nelson opposite veteran character actor Richard Riehle ("Office Space," "The Fugitive," "Fried Green Tomatoes," "Mysterious Skin"). The cast also features Jason W. Wong, Kristy Munden, Samia Mounts, Jay DeYonker, and Suzanne Ford.

"The pilot focuses on a person grasping for beauty on the other side of grief. And as the series develops, he's going to discover that you can't get to the other side without first going through it. As reasonable as it may be to react to death by wanting to feel more alive, my character's toxic positivity is eventually going to tie him up in knots, until he learns that you can't numb sorrow without numbing joy. I think in this moment of so much uncertainty and fear, audiences are really craving these kind of authentic stories that make you want to laugh, cry, and fall in love all at once." - James Patrick Nelson

Tickets for the August 15th HollyShorts screening of "For Years to Come" at 2:30pm at the TCL Chinese Theater on Hollywood Blvd. can be purchased online at Click Here.

For Years To Come Trailer from Micah Stuart on Vimeo.




RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
ERIN MOHR GETS NAKED* to Hold Two Free Performances at the Zephyr Theatre in August Photo
ERIN MOHR GETS NAKED* to Hold Two Free Performances at the Zephyr Theatre in August

Written by and starring comedian, Erin Mohr, Erin Mohr Gets Naked* is a one-woman stand-up comedy show for adults, running for two (2) nights, August 11 and 12 at the Zephyr Theatre at 8:00pm in Hollywood.

2
RimoVision Group Launches The Theatre First-Timer Initiative Photo
RimoVision Group Launches The Theatre First-Timer Initiative

The Theatre First-Timer initiative introduced by RimoVision is an exciting and inclusive project that aligns perfectly with our mission of making Creative Theatre for All. By offering free tickets to new audiences, the theatre company aims to break down barriers and make live theatre accessible to those who may not have experienced it before or have been away from it for some time.

3
PlayGround Announces Selections For 2023-2024 PRODUCING FELLOWSHIPS: Fostering The Future Photo
PlayGround Announces Selections For 2023-2024 PRODUCING FELLOWSHIPS: Fostering The Future Of American Theater Leadership

PlayGround has announced the 2023-24 Producing Fellows, an expanded class of eight next-gen theatre leaders drawn from across the country and who will work with PlayGround's artistic staff and producing team on the company's award-winning incubator programs over the next year in the SF Bay Area, Los Angeles, New York, and Chicago.

4
Award-Winning Illusionist Alexx Alexxander Prepares To Make The Iconic Hollywood Sign Vani Photo
Award-Winning Illusionist Alexx Alexxander Prepares To Make The Iconic Hollywood Sign Vanish In Support Of The SAG-AFTRA And WGA Strikes

As the magician prepares for his first appearance at the world-famous Magic Castle, Alexxander is also creating one of his most amazing illusions which shines a light on the emptiness in the Hollywood creative community due to the recent strikes.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Ari'el Stachel Talks OUT OF CHARACTER at Berkeley Rep Video Video: Ari'el Stachel Talks OUT OF CHARACTER at Berkeley Rep
First Look at an All New Trailer For MYSTIC PIZZA at La Mirada Theatre Video
First Look at an All New Trailer For MYSTIC PIZZA at La Mirada Theatre
Watch an All New Trailer For BEAUTIFUL: The Carole King Musical at La Mirada Theatre Video
Watch an All New Trailer For BEAUTIFUL: The Carole King Musical at La Mirada Theatre
Watch Varonica from The VV Show's Viral DREAMGIRLS Lipsync TikTok Video
Watch Varonica from The VV Show's Viral DREAMGIRLS Lipsync TikTok
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Exorcistic The Rock Musical
The Three Clubs (6/30-8/11)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Brisk Festival L.A. III
Morgan-Wixson Theater (8/05-9/03)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum
Barnsdall Gallery Theatre (9/01-9/10)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# KINKY BOOTS
James R. Armstrong Theatre (8/05-8/19)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Red Suitcase
The Broadwater Theatre Mainstage (8/10-9/03)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Planets on Sept 12th
Hollywood Bowl (9/12-9/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Os Mutantes
The Ford (9/03-9/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Elgar and Mozart
Hollywood Bowl (8/08-8/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sing-A-Long Sound of Music on Sept 16th
Hollywood Bowl (9/16-9/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Joffrey Ballet's Anna Karenina
The Music Center's Dorothy Chandler Pavilion (6/22-6/22)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You