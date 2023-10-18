FOR THE LOVE OF; (OR THE ROLLER DERBY PLAY) Premieres at the Studio Theatre This Week

Performances run October 19-28.

By: Oct. 18, 2023

“For the Love of; (Or the Roller Derby Play)” will make its debut at the Studio Theatre on October 19th and will continue through October 28th. 

Since being in a 10-year relationship, Joy has been searching for part of herself that has been left unfulfilled, all while trying to balance being the rookie to the Brooklyn Scallywags, a roller derby team filled with courageous women.  In “For the Love of; (Or the Roller Derby Play),” by Gina Femia, Joy navigates the complicated feelings for the love of the sport, her long-term partner, and herself. LA Stage Alliance Ovation Award winner, Amanda McRaven, directs this play about competition, isolation, and working together as a team.

McRaven brings an electric presentation to this play set to open in the CSULB Studio Theater. The CalRep production features Keiona Change as Prosecute-Her, Arlene Duran as Anna-Stecia, Tiara Estupinian as Lizzie Lightning, Dezi Bobbi Heinz as Hot Flash, Victoria Martins as Diaz de los Muertos, Gigi Navarro as Announcer, Angel Robbson as Joy Ride, Chloe Strolia as Andrea, Jane U’Ren as Michelle, and Kyomi Wong as Squeaky Mouse.




