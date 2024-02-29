FEAR OF HEIGHTS Comes to Odyssey Theatre in April

Following a critically acclaimed, crowd-pleasing run last fall, Odyssey Theatre Ensemble will bring back Kevin Flynn’s heartwarming and hilarious Fear of Heights, the story of an Irish American kid's phobias, family life and the meaning of success.

Flynn’s grandfather, a tough, Irish steelworker, may have been unafraid to perch precariously on a steel beam high above the New York skyline — but young Kevin finds himself dreaming of the bright lights of Hollywood instead. Tim Byron Owen directs this funny, moving autobiographical solo show in which Flynn, a former professional soccer player and current award-winning stand-up comedian, actor, writer and television host, examines the American experience through the lens of his Irish immigrant family.

• Written and Performed by Kevin Flynn

• Directed by Tim Byron Owen

• Executive Producers Peter Farrelly and Bobby Farrelly

• Produced in association with Georganne Aldrich Heller/Irish Theatre Film Productions and The Sarah Fulton Group

• Produced for Odyssey Theatre Ensemble by Beth Hogan

• Presented by the Odyssey Theatre Ensemble, Ron Sossi Artistic Director



Performances run April 5 – April 14 at Odyssey Theatre, 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd. Los Angeles CA 90025



TICKET PRICES: $30

