Episode 2 of The Los Angeles Philharmonic's SOUND/STAGE, SALÓN LOS ÁNGELES Explores Dance in the Early 20th Century

The Los Angeles Philharmonic's SOUND/STAGE media project of concert films takes a look at the journey of early 20th century social dances from the dance halls of North and South America to the concert hall, focusing especially on jazz in New York City and danzón in Mexico City. This second installment of the series, "Salón Los Ángeles," will be available starting Friday, October 2, at 10am, and includes the concert performance and accompanying online components.

The episode features renowned pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet and the Los Angeles Philharmonic, led by LA Phil Music & Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel, performing George Gershwin's Rhapsody in Blue. This 1924 work created something new at the time - a hybrid for piano and jazz band that combined elements of jazz, classical and popular music, and remains one of the more famous American orchestral pieces.

Opening the concert program is Arturo Márquez' Danzón No. 1, inspired by the

golden age of danzón and Salón Los Ángeles, the oldest dance hall in Mexico City. Both Dudamel and Márquez have visited the still-operating dance hall, which they discuss in an online conversation about the genre. Further bringing this theme to life is a danzón performance from the Grandeza Mexicana Folk Ballet Company. Featured in a bonus video conversation with Dudamel, film director Alejandro G. Iñárritu describes the beauty, elegance and celebratory nature of the danzón experience.

The program also presents an online photo exhibition by Mexican American documentary photographer Alicia Vera featuring Salón Los Ángeles, as well as last year's Boleros de Noche concert, which was filmed at The Ford on Mexican Independence Day, and featured performances by the iconic Los Panchos and Trio Ellas. Additionally, Márquez provides a playlist that further explores the music played both in Mexico's dance halls and concert halls around the world.

All SOUND/STAGE performances were filmed outdoors at the Hollywood Bowl under strict adherence to public health guidelines, with all performers maintaining social distance.

PROGRAM:

Salón Los Ángeles

Los Angeles Philharmonic

Gustavo Dudamel, conductor

Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano

Arturo MÁRQUEZ Danzón No. 1

GERSHWIN Rhapsody in Blue

Includes an interview with Arturo Márquez and Gustavo Dudamel, a performance of the Mexican danzón by Grandeza Mexicana Folk Ballet Company, an online photo exhibition by Alicia Vera featuring Mexico City's Salón Los Ángeles dance hall and a performance of traditional Mexican boleros from The Ford

Additional programming information for upcoming episodes will be announced.

WHEN:

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 2, 2020, 10AM

WHERE: laphil.com/soundstage

