Emmy Award-Winner Barbara Keegan Joins MISTAKES WERE MADE At Santa Monica Playhouse

Santa Monica Playhouse announces the extension of the hit comedy Mistakes Were Made - coulda-woulda-shoulda and the addition of award-winning actress Barbara Keegan to the cast, returning to the Playhouse in her third Jerry Mayer hit. Mistakes Were Made now playing through April 26.

"Directed by Chris DeCarlo with his usual aplomb, 'Mistakes Were Made' showcases six talented actors bringing Mayer's wonderfully crotchety comedy to life." -Michael Aushenker, Palisadian Post

Dick's mistake: He let a sexy, blue-eyed winker threaten his marriage. Jeff's mistake: He turned down a dream job, then later, screamed, "You idiot!" Mel's mistake: He hired a famous money manager, now famous for stealing money. Dick's wife's mistake: She trusted him, then learned of his affair and had one too. NOBODY'S PERFECT! But mistakes can be fixed, between husbands and wives, girlfriends and boyfriends, fathers and sons. This poignant comedy will have you laughing, crying, and racing to fix that one mistake that's been gnawing at you for years!

Barbara Keegan, joining the cast March 7, was discovered as a two-year-old music prodigy by the legendary Danny Kaye. Her film career began a short time later with a death scene in her first role (considered a lucky omen in show business -- go figure). Subsequent years have proven the superstition true, with major motion pictures from CADDYSHACK to THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON, from Disneyland (SAVING MR. BANKS, TOMORROWLAND) to outer space (STAR TREK). On television, Barbara's an Emmy Award-winning spokesperson and comedienne, and has hosted her own series, THE HANDY MA'AM, on PBS. On local stages, Barbara headlined in the world premiere of Jennifer Aniston STOLE MY LIFE, taking "Best in Fringe" honors at the Hollywood Fringe Festival. She's cherished five roles in BILL W. AND DR. BOB at Theatre 68; ten roles in the award-winning JOINED AT THE HEAD at The Pasadena Playhouse; and six roles in the world premiere of Jerry Mayer's A LOVE AFFAIR nearly 30 years ago, and the recent 29th anniversary production of Mayer's ALMOST PERFECT, both Santa Monica Playhouse productions.

Mistakes Were Made also reunites Mayer with acclaimed veteran (and frequent Mayer) director Chris DeCarlo. Schadenfreude at its finest as you gleefully experience other people's mistakes (all of them all too true),

Mistakes Were Made continues to feature a stellar cast that includes: Gregg Berger (Grimlock in the G1Transformers franchise; over 300 TV and video game credits including Spider-Man, the Garfield Show, World of Warcraft, Alice: Battle Angel; Police Academy: Mission to Moscow, Spaced Invaders);Rachel Galper (A Love Affair, A DeLUSIONAL Affair, Love and Politics, Turning Thirty);Kyle T. Heffner (Facts of Life, Seinfeld [Bizarro George], Shameless, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Sense8, When Harry Met Sally..., Flashdance, Runaway Train);Christine Joëlle* (Dominion, Dandelion Charma, King & Maxwell, DELUSION);Paul Linke (Parenthood, K-PAX, CHiPs, Judging Amy; the "Time" plays - Time Flies When You're Alive [HBO, Cable Ace Award nomination], Life After Time, Father Time); and Beau Smith (Octopi Wall Street, The Tempest, Good People).

Mistakes Were Made is on stage through April 26th, playing Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 3:30 p.m. Tickets are $35: $28 for students, teachers, seniors and the military. Group rates are also available. For tickets and information, call the Santa Monica Playhouse Box Office at (310) 394-9779 ext. 1 or purchase online at SantaMonicaPlayhouse.com/mistakes.html.





