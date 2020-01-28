El Portal Theatre Kicks Off 2020 With Ice Skating On Stage, 35 Stunt Dogs And More!

In keeping with the new year of 2020 and 20 years since the reopening of the historic El Portal Theatre, here are a few of the new shows to be presented from March thru May 2020 on the Debbie Reynolds Mainstage at 5269 Lankershim Blvd. in North Hollywood, CA.

Hot August Night - March 7 at 3 pm and 8 pm

A Tribute to Neil Diamond

El Portal welcomes back the amazing Dean Colley in his tribute to the one and only Neil Diamond. You will hear all your favorites and a few hidden gems - songs like Sweet Caroline, Holly Holy, Love on the Rocks, I am I Said, Hello Again, and Cracklin' Rosie.

Abba Mania - March 8 at 3 pm and 7 pm

2019/2020 Tour from London's West End

Get ready for the return of those crazy Swedes to help us celebrate the Irish with The Original ABBA MANIA from London's West End, now on the 2020 U.S. Tour. This fun and high energy group plays all of your favorite disco hits - songs like Take a Chance on Me, Super Trooper, Dancing Queen, and The Winner Takes It All. The guys are fun and funny, the girls are beautiful and sound fantastic! Don't miss this ABBAsolutely fabulous show!

Fairytales on Ice - March 19 - March 22

A Live Ice Skating Show onstage!

Welcome to the Spinning Tales of Peter Pan & Cinderella on ICE!

Join us in a world where magic is real! Sit on the edge of your seats for this musical ice show as professional championship skaters, singers and Cirque Performers all captivate you.

It's simply said "INCREDIBLE FAMILY ENTERTAINMENT!" created to present once in a lifetime experiences for audiences worldwide.

A special presentation by Olympic Figure Skaters Randy Gardner and Tai Babilonia to open the show will be held on Thursday, March 19 at 7 pm in honor of NHL 's Lou Mc Clary.

That Lovin' Feeling - May 9 at 3pm and 8 pm

A Tribute to the Righteous Brothers

Gene Sironen & Larry G. Jones have performed to standing ovations, especially in the Senior marketplace. Their portrayal of the Righteous Brothers is not only a brilliant recreation of the Blue-eyed Soul Duo, but it also brings back the history and memories of a wonderful era gone by.

Unchained Melody, My Babe, You've Lost that Lovin' Feeling.

Stunt Dogs Experience - May 10 at 2pm and 7 pm

Who let the Dogs in? 35 of them live on stage!

If you love dogs you will love this show! Husband and wife team Chris and Suhey Perondi, along with their son Anthony, have created a truly family-owned show, created FOR YOUR FAMILY!

These SUPERSTAR DOGS have been featured on the Ellen Degeneres Show, Queen Latifa, The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, Animal Planet's Pet Star!, Fox sports "You Gotta See This!", the CBS Early Show, and much more!

For tickets or information about any of these shows please call 818-508-0281 or the Box Office at 818 508-4200. All Groups are welcome with special discounts.

El Portal Theatre is a historic landmark in the San Fernando Valley located in the heart of North Hollywood just minutes from Universal Studios, Warner Brothers, Disney, ABC, CBS-Radford and NBC Burbank. The theatre, originally built as a vaudeville house in 1926, sits across Lankershim Blvd from the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences and the Art Institute of California-Hollywood. In June of 2017 El Portal christened its Mainstage Theatre THE DEBBIE REYNOLDS MAINSTAGE In honor of Debbie and her participation with the theatre.





