El Capitan Theatre Partners With Disney Music Group To Present DISNEY 2000S In April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Three beloved classics celebrating the music of the 2000s return to the big screen as the El Capitan Theatre and Disney Music Group present “Disney 2000s” featuring Disney's “Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience” on April 19, “Hannah Montana: The Movie” on April 20 and “Hannah Montana & Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds in 3D” on April 21. Tickets for these special theatrical one night engagements are on sale now.

Each screening begins at 7:30pm, and tickets for each film are $25 and include a popcorn, beverage and credential. Guests can purchase all 3 films at a special rate of $60, available by calling 1-800-DISNEY6 (347-6396). Tickets are on sale now at www.elcapitantheatre.com and https://www.fandango.com/el-capitan-theatre-aacon/theater-page.

About“Jonas Brothers The 3D Concert Experience

Grab a backstage pass to the Jonas Brothers' motion picture debut. Kevin, Joe and Nick are "Burning Up" the stage and inviting you inside their personal world for the adventure of a lifetime. This colossal movie event launches the world's hottest band straight into your living room — and includes guest appearances by chart-topping artists Demi Lovato and Taylor Swift. Secure your VIP pass to a once-in-a-lifetime experience with this multitalented trio, and take an intimate look at what their lives are like offstage and behind the scenes.

About Hannah Montana The Movie

Get ready to be dazzled with laughs, adventure, family fun and fabulous music! Come along for the ride and see Hannah like never before as she returns to her roots and faces the most important decision of her life. When Miley Stewart (aka pop star Hannah Montana) gets too caught up in the superstar celebrity lifestyle, her dad decides it's time for a total change of scenery. But sweet niblets! Miley must trade in all the glitz and glamour of Hollywood for some ol' blue jeans on the family farm in Tennessee and question if she can be both Miley Stewart and Hannah Montana. With a little help from her friends---and awesome guest stars Taylor Swift, Rascal Flatts and Vanessa Williams---will she figure out whether to choose Hannah or Miley?

About Hannah Montana and Miley Cyrus Best of Both Worlds Concert in 3D

Join Miley Cyrus as she performs her nationally sold-out "Hannah Montana & Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds Concert." Shot during her 69-city, standing-room-only tour, this film brings a whole new dimension to the pop idol. With red-hot stars Jonas Brothers as her special guests and a stage filled with dancers, pyrotechnics and video imagery, witness the exuberant magnetism that led the 15-year-old singer and actress to become a multimedia sensation and attract legions of fans all over the world. In addition to its viscerally real concert footage, the film includes a "backstage pass" peek at Miley's life on tour.

About The El Capitan Theatre:

The El Capitan Theatre is an exclusive first-run movie theatre equipped with state-of-the-art technology, operated by The Walt Disney Studios. Known as Disney's Home on Hollywood Boulevard, the theatre also hosts live stage shows, world premieres, special events and screenings of classic Disney films. In 2014, the City of Los Angeles declared the theatre a Historical Monument after it's restoration showcasing the original lavish architecture. For more information, ElCapitanTheatre.com.

Photo Credit: ©2024 Disney.