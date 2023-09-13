Eddie Marks, President of Western Costume Company, Passes Away at 76

Eddie worked on several movies, including The Breakfast Club, Dead Poets Society, Christmas Vacation and Revenge of the Nerds, and more.

By: Sep. 13, 2023

Edward Howard Marks (Eddie) passed away on Monday September 11th, 2023, in Prague. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, friend, boss and colleague who will be warmly remembered for his kindness, his generosity, and his vast knowledge of the costume industry.
 
Eddie was born on July 1st, 1947 in Bayonne, New Jersey to Lambert Marks and Beverly Hess.  In 1952, his family moved to the West Side of Los Angeles. In 1957, they settled in Woodland Hills, where Eddie remained for the rest of his life. 
 
Eddie’s costuming career began in 1965 - in the mailroom of MGM Studios. At MGM, he worked with stars such as Elvis Presley; his films included Girl Happy, Spinout, and Stay Away, Joe.  In 1968, Eddie began working as a freelancer, eventually becoming the Costume Supervisor on the hit TV series  Streets of San Francisco (1972-1977), starring Karl Malden and Michael Douglas. In 1988, Eddie received the Emmy Award for “Outstanding Achievement in Costuming for a Mini-Series or Special” for his work on the CBS Movie of the Week Shakedown on Sunset Strip (1988), a 1950s L.A. crime drama.  Eddie worked on several movies, including The Breakfast Club, Dead Poets Society, Christmas Vacation and Revenge of the Nerds.  In 1989, Eddie joined Western Costume Company and successfully relocated the business from Melrose to North Hollywood.  He grew Western Costume into the world’s largest costume company.  Eddie was tightly woven into the fabric of the costume industry, and supported so many aspiring costumers as they launched their careers.  He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. 
 
Eddie was happiest when spending time traveling with his wife, Debby, and their two sons.  He enjoyed golfing and going to Dodger games. He also relished the joy of being a grandfather to Aiden Levy Marks. 
 
Eddie was preceded in death by both parents. He is survived by his wife, Debby Marks, sons Branden and Garrett Marks, grandson Aiden Levy Marks, brother Sanford Marks, sister Wendy Goodman Marks, daughter in law Caitlin Marks, as well as nieces, nephews, countless friends and colleagues.   
 
 


