Eclectic Music & Art Lineup Announced For BeachLife Festival's SpeakEasy Stage

The full music and art lineup has been announced for the BeachLife Festival SpeakEasy Stage presented by Jack Daniel's, curated by Jim Lindberg of Pennywise. The SpeakEasy Stage will feature intimate acoustic sets from an eclectic array of artists from the rock, singer/songwriter, surf, punk, and reggae rock genres, as well as the Punk Rock & Paintbrushes popup art gallery.

The music lineup for the BeachLife SpeakEasy Stage is as follows (subject to change): Art Alexakis (Everclear), Joey Cape (Lagwagon), Lily Meola (singer/songwriter), Tomorrows Bad Seeds, Dan Kelly (Fortunate Youth), Yotam Ben Horin (Useless ID), Charlotte Sabina (singer/songwriter), Too Rude Acoustic Bollocks, Jamisen Jarvis (pop singer/songwriter), Latch Key Kid (singer/songwriter) and The Altons (soul/rock band).

Performance dates and times will be announced in the coming weeks.

The Punk Rock & Paintbrushes popup art gallery at the SpeakEasy Stage will celebrate the fine art and photography of creatives who share a passion for both music and art. This year's participating artists include: Jim Lindberg (Pennywise / solo artist / author), Chali 2na (Jurassic 5), MegZany (visual artist), Brent Broza (visual artist), Smelly (NOFX), Steve Carranza (visual artist / surfboard painter), Kristin Koefoed (visual artist), Brian Bent (visual artist), Evgola (visual artist), Paul Kobriger (visual artist), Illuminated Art by Danielle Rush, Bob Dob (visual artist), Libby Coy (visual artist), and more. For more information on Punk Rock & Paintbrushes, visit: www.punkrockart.com.

SpeakEasy Stage curator Jim Lindberg said, "The Jack Daniel's SpeakEasy Stage was such a huge success that of course we have to bring it back this year. Just like last year, the Jack Daniel's SpeakEasy is going to be the place to be all weekend - just keep it in the family!"

The SpeakEasy came from Jim's desire to break down the anonymity of a festival, and give fans a more intimate place to watch some of their favorite performers while still enjoying all the perks of a festival. Keeping in line with the festival's focus on Southern California beach culture and support of the local community, many of the SpeakEasy music and visual artists are based in LA's South Bay.

As previously announced, the 3rd edition of BeachLife Festival will feature an eclectic beach-focused lineup of more than 55 top music artists across the spectrum of rock, indie, jam, reggae, and more May 13-15 on the waterfront in Redondo Beach, CA.

Southern California's premier 3-day coastal live music, art, and culinary experience celebrating beach culture will be headlined by Weezer (Friday), The Smashing Pumpkins (Saturday) and Steve Miller Band (Sunday) and also includes performances from a wide range of talent including 311, Sheryl Crow, Vance Joy, Black Pumas, Lord Huron, Stone Temple Pilots, UB40 feat. Ali Campbell, Cold War Kids and many more, performing on four stages.

While music takes center stage at BeachLife Festival, The Daou SideStage Experience provides foodies the opportunity to be seated onstage (literally) and served a four-course meal by celebrity chefs while their favorite musicians perform. More details will be announced soon.

The boutique, family-friendly destination event debuted in 2019 and focuses on philanthropy, as well as eco-friendly and sustainable initiatives. Based on the success of the 2019 and sold-out 2021 events, Forbes has dubbed BeachLife "the little festival that could."

BeachLife Festival will follow protocol outlined by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health to ensure COVID-19 guidelines and standards are implemented at the festival so people can enjoy a safe and healthy environment, and will update ticket buyers closer to the festival.

BeachLife Festival partners include: Subaru Pacific, Royal Caribbean International, DAOU Family Estates, Tito's Handmade Vodka, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey, Tequila Herradura, Kinecta and more.

BeachLife Festival is located at 137 N. Harbor Drive, Redondo Beach, CA 90277.