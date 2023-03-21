Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Echo Theater Company Presents THAT PERFECT PLACE

That Perfect Place runs Sundays at 7:30 p.m. from April 2 through April 23.

Mar. 21, 2023  

The Echo Theater Company presents That Perfect Place, a beautiful imagining by writer/performer Brent Jennings of what his mentally challenged brother might have said, had he been able to speak.

"I grew up a long, long time ago. In the '60s to be exact," says Jennings. "A time that now seems like some sort of aberration, or invasion of inspiring aliens because there's never been another time like it. A time of real and substantive change, a time of hope, a time of endless possibilities, all of our voices mattered. Encased in that reality were families struggling with the domestic or familial challenges of their households. Families like the one I grew up in. The stories presented in That Perfect Place are a representation, a musing, a meditation on the lives of the family I grew up a part of, presented by its most challenged member. A member that may have been the most soulful, wisest and compassionate one of us all. Thank you for allowing me to explore this, my passion project, with you."

Brent Jennings is a veteran stage, television and film actor based in Los Angeles with a career spanning almost 40 years. Most recently, he was seen on television in the lead role of Ernie Fontaine in the critically acclaimed television series Lodge 49, and he has appeared in the recurring role of Grandpa Willie in the hit CW drama All American for the past four seasons. Other credits include multiple episodes of All Rise; Snowfall and the new comedy How to Be A Bookie for HBO Max. Other recent credits include Insecure and Young Sheldon.

That Perfect Place runs Sundays at 7:30 p.m. from April 2 through April 23. Tickets are $10. The Echo Theater Company is located at Atwater Village Theatre, 3269 Casitas Ave in Los Angeles, CA 90039.

For more information and to purchase tickets, call (310) 307-3753 or go to www.EchoTheaterCompany.com.




