Echo Theater Company Presents BOLD FACED SECRET Monthly Storytelling Series

The Dec. 11 theme of Echo Theater Company's 'Bold Faced Secret' monthly online storytelling series is 'Celebration'.

Bold Faced Secret: Celebration - The Echo Theater Company creates laughs and breaks hearts with its monthly online hour of curated personal stories. Storytellers were invited to submit stories around the theme "Celebration": good times, bad times (turned good?), silver linings, the time you wanted to cry but didn't, the time you cried because it's your party and you'll cry if you want to, relief, laughter, big wins and personal victories, dancing like no one is watching, jumping for joy, the time you got it, the time you didn't, social butterflies, wallflowering - and everything in between.

Streaming for free on Friday, Dec. 11 at 7:30 p.m. PT / 10:30 p.m. ET. Get the Zoom link at www.EchoTheaterCompany.com

