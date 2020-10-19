Echo Theater Company BOLD FACED SECRET Returns with 'In Their Shoes'

The October 30 theme of Echo Theater Company's 'Bold Faced Secret' monthly online storytelling series is 'In Their Shoes'

Bold Faced Secret: In Their Shoes - The Echo Theater Company creates laughs and breaks hearts with its monthly online hour of curated personal stories. Storytellers were invited to submit stories around the theme "In Their Shoes": the time they misunderstood or were misunderstood; the time they gave a second chance - or should have given one; tales of unlikely bonds and unexpected friendships; or experiences that opened their minds, opened someone else's heart, or reached across the aisle.



Friday, Oct. 30 at 7:30 p.m. PT / 10:30 p.m. ET. Get the Zoom link at www.EchoTheaterCompany.com.

