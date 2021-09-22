Ebony Rep to Present BLUES IN THE NIGHT Starring Vivian Reed

Ebony Repertory Theatre has announced full cast and creative team for BLUES IN THE NIGHT, the Tony and Olivier Award-nominated musical conceived by Sheldon Epps. Presented by Ebony Rep, in association with International City Theatre, ERT's Founder and Producing Artistic Director Wren T. Brown (ERT's Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill) directs this powerful and soulful blues celebration. Featuring choreography by Keith Young (ERT's Five Guys Named Moe and The Gospel at Colonus) and music direction by William Foster McDaniel (Bubbling Brown Sugar, Timbuktu! and Ainʼt Misbehavinʼ, the limited engagement will play at the Nate Holden Performing Arts Center (4718 West Washington Boulevard) in Los Angeles. Performances will run November 12, 2021 - December 5, 2021, with the official opening on Saturday, November 13 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are now on sale at EbonyRep.org.

This luminary cast of four stars two-time Tony Award-winner Vivian Reed (Broadway's Bubbling Brown Sugar, The High Rollers Social and Pleasure Club) as The Lady from the Road, also starring Clinton Derricks-Carroll(Broadway's Your Arms Too Short to Box with God, Dreamgirls, West End's Five Guys Named Moe) as The Man in the Saloon, Ovation Award-winner Karole Foreman (ERT's Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill, A Little Night Music), and Jenna Gillespie Byrd (Recorded in Hollywood at the Kirk Douglas Theatre) as The Girl with a Date.

Set in 1948 in a Chicago hotel that has seen better days, the interwoven stories of BLUES IN THE NIGHT evoke the misery and humor of life, love and the dogged determination to do more than just survive. The drama reveals itself through glorious songs by Bessie Smith, Duke Ellington, Johnny Mercer, Alberta Hunter, Harold Arlen, Jimmy Cox, Ida Cox and more.

"I am truly excited to bring Blues in the Night to our theatrical home, the Nate Holden Performing Arts Center. Our committed audience and our surrounding community extended great support to us during the shutdown, and we cannot wait to place the gem that is Blues in the Night, conceived by my beloved friend and colleague Sheldon Epps, into a setting that allows it to shine most brightly," said Director and ERT Producing Artistic Director, Wren T. Brown. "When I first saw the show 30 years ago at the Los Angeles Theatre Center, it absolutely knocked me out and has stayed with me from that day to this. Additionally, I feel greatly fortunate to have assembled this extraordinary group of actors, designers, and musicians to come together in a work that examines and celebrates the joy and pain of the human condition. Through stories both dramatic and humorous, through dance, and with some of the most extraordinary music of the 20th century, Blues in the Night will send you home with tickled funny bones, touched hearts, and unbridled joy during a very blue time."

"I am thrilled that Ebony Repertory Theatre will be singing the Blues later this year," said Blues in the Night creator,Sheldon Epps. "I have complete faith and confidence in my dear friend and colleague Wren who has put together a superlative cast and creative team. This show is very dear to me, and I am happy to have it back in my hometown once again. I know that these wonderful performers will deliver this classic material with heart, passion, good humor and theatrical pizzazz that will rock the house at every performance."

Brown and Epps have collaborated on productions including the award-winning musical Crowns starring the late Paula Kelly and Clinton Derricks-Carroll at ERT's Nate Holden Performing Arts Center and The Pasadena Playhouse in 2009.

In addition to Brown, Young and McDaniel, the creative team for BLUES IN THE NIGHT includes scenic designer Edward E. Haynes, costume designer Kim DeShazo, lighting designer Donna Ruzika, sound designer John Feinstein, prop master Patty Briles, hair and wig designer Anthony Gagliardi, casting is by Michael Donovan, CSA and Richard Ferris, CSA, and production stage manager Michele Miner.

BLUES IN THE NIGHT, conceived by Sheldon Epps, had its world premiere Off-Broadway in 1980 at Playhouse 46, and was originally staged by Epps and Gregory Hines. In 1982, the production had its Broadway run at the Rialto Theatre and was directed by Epps and starred Leslie Uggams. The production received a Tony Award nomination for Best Musical. In 1987, BLUES IN THE NIGHT opened on the West End at the Donmar, where it received two Olivier Award nominations for Best New Musical and Best Actress in a musical.

BLUES IN THE NIGHT plays November 12 - December 5, 2021, with the official press opening on Saturday, November 13 at the Nate Holden Performing Arts Center, 4718 West Washington Boulevard in Los Angeles. One preview performance is scheduled for Friday, November 12 at 8:00 pm. All preview tickets are $25.00. The regular performance schedule is Friday and Saturday at 8:00 pm; and Sunday at 3:00 pm. Regular tickets range from $40.00 - $50.00 and are available online at ebonyrep.org or by phone at 323-964-9766. Groups of 15 or more are available via email at groups@ebonyrep.org or 323-964-9766.