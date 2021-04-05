EMOTIONAL GARAGE SALE is Presented as Part of the Whitefire Theatre's Streaming Solofest

Jacqi Bowe opens the garage doors of her whimsical mind in her solo show, "Emotional Garage Sale!!!", in which everything must go! This clutter nut's moving on and throwing out those old worn out slippers AND mythologies. The big trend these days is watching Tidying Up with Marie Kondo. However, Bowe reminds us as we downsize to be careful of what you dump. One person's dysfuntionality is another person's charm! The show has played all over California and Las Vegas to rave reviews and enthusiastic audiences and is a proud participant in The Whitefire Theatre's SoloFest 2020, the largest solo festival on the West Coast. 80 shows in 90 days!

The production is presented for one night only as part of The WhiteFire Theatre's Steaming SoloFest 2021.

The performance takes place on Saturday April 24th, 2021 at 7pm PST, The White Fire Theatre 13500 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks, CA 91423 Tickets https://buytickets.at/whitefiretheatre/506525 (when you purchase the ticket link remains good for 48 hours after the event!)