EMOTIONAL GARAGE SALE is Presented as Part of the Whitefire Theatre's Streaming Solofest

The one-woman production is written and performed by Jacqi Bowe.

Apr. 5, 2021  

EMOTIONAL GARAGE SALE is Presented as Part of the Whitefire Theatre's Streaming Solofest

Jacqi Bowe opens the garage doors of her whimsical mind in her solo show, "Emotional Garage Sale!!!", in which everything must go! This clutter nut's moving on and throwing out those old worn out slippers AND mythologies. The big trend these days is watching Tidying Up with Marie Kondo. However, Bowe reminds us as we downsize to be careful of what you dump. One person's dysfuntionality is another person's charm! The show has played all over California and Las Vegas to rave reviews and enthusiastic audiences and is a proud participant in The Whitefire Theatre's SoloFest 2020, the largest solo festival on the West Coast. 80 shows in 90 days!

The production is presented for one night only as part of The WhiteFire Theatre's Steaming SoloFest 2021.

The performance takes place on Saturday April 24th, 2021 at 7pm PST, The White Fire Theatre 13500 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks, CA 91423 Tickets https://buytickets.at/whitefiretheatre/506525 (when you purchase the ticket link remains good for 48 hours after the event!)


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Donna Lynne Champlin
Donna Lynne Champlin
Chilina Kennedy
Chilina Kennedy
Patti Murin
Patti Murin

Related Articles View More Los Angeles Stories
BWW Review: UNDERNEATH THE FREEWAYS OF LOS ANGELES at The Echo Theatre Company Photo

BWW Review: UNDERNEATH THE FREEWAYS OF LOS ANGELES at The Echo Theatre Company

Conundrum Theatre Co. Holds Drive-In Concert at The Burbank Community YMCA Photo

Conundrum Theatre Co. Holds Drive-In Concert at The Burbank Community YMCA

BWW Feature: ONLINE VIRTUAL OPERA TOUR N0. 51 at Home Computer Screens Photo

BWW Feature: ONLINE VIRTUAL OPERA TOUR N0. 51 at Home Computer Screens

California Allows Indoor Events, Theatre Performances, and Sports From April 15 Photo

California Allows Indoor Events, Theatre Performances, and Sports From April 15


More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: BEETLEJUICE's Dana Steingold Invites You to Join Her Masterclass!
  • Iceland Will Begin to Allow Concerts, Theater Performances, and Religious Services
  • Introducing BroadwayWorld+ and BroadwayWorld+ Pro!
  • VIDEO: Watch Wayne Brady & Seth Rudetsky On Demand