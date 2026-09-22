DrumatiX to Perform at The Ford as part of the LA Philharmonic's LA Soundscapes Family Concerts
The performance will take place on Sunday, October 25.
What happens when dance, percussion, everyday objects, and physical theater all become part of the same language? DrumatiX brings its answer to The Ford on Sunday, October 25 at 11:30 a.m., with Rhythm, Redefined!, presented by the Los Angeles Philharmonic as part of its LA Soundscapes Family Concerts.
Founded and led by choreographer and performer Noa Barankin, DrumatiX creates high-energy performances where music and movement are inseparable. Tap dance, body percussion, live drumming, found objects, DIY instruments, and audience interaction become part of the choreography itself, with performers creating rhythm through their feet, bodies, drums, and an unexpected collection of everyday materials.
The 45-minute Rhythm, Redefined! is a new, more focused and punchier iteration of the full-length production Barankin has been developing and presenting over the past several years. The work grew out of a shorter version presented at La Jolla Playhouse's WOW Festival earlier this year and has since evolved into the expanded production coming to The Ford, with new staging and an LA-based cast.
DrumatiX grew out of Barankin's work as a choreographer, performer, and educator. She immigrated to the United States in 2013 and founded DrumatiX in Boston in 2017 in Boston, building the company from the ground up. The company has since performed and presented work at venues and institutions including Lincoln Center, Symphony Space, The Music Center, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, La Jolla Playhouse, The Old Globe, Pasadena Playhouse, Providence Performing Arts Center, and Jacob's Pillow.
After years of working between the East and West Coasts, Barankin is now making Los Angeles the company's home base, while continuing DrumatiX's work in Boston.
The Ford performance is part of that transition, bringing the company's newest production to a Los Angeles audience in a setting designed for live music, movement, and outdoor performance.
Rhythm, Redefined! is recommended for audiences ages 3-11 and their families, though the work is designed to be accessible across generations. The performance is highly visual and completely nonverbal, using rhythm, physicality, humor, and audience interaction to create a shared experience without relying on spoken language.
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...
|
CLUB27
Jaxx Theatre (10/01-10/30) PHOTOS VIDEOS
|
Crone Creed
El Portal Theatre (9/30-10/17)
|
Good Night, Oscar
North Coast Repertory (9/16-10/11)
|
A Killer Night in Studio City
Vitello's (9/06-10/31) VIDEOS
|
Catch Me If You Can
Colony Theatre (9/17-10/18) PHOTOS
|
Dinner with Friends
Santa Monica Playhouse (9/26-9/27) PHOTOS VIDEOS
|
Gershwin and the Golden Age
The Soraya (10/11-10/11)
|
Melt : The Play
The Marilyn Theatre at the Lee Strasberg Institute (9/24-10/02) PHOTOS
|
New Works Festival
Shoebox Theatre (9/11-9/26) PHOTOS
|
Worthy
The Un-Erasable Solo Festival - Willie Agee Playhouse (9/12-9/25)