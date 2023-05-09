DrumatiX Takes Over 2023 Hollywood Fringe With Its West Coast Premiere Of RHYTHM DELIVERED

DrumatiX, the electrifying tap dance and percussion group, will bring their show, "Rhythm Delivered," to the 2023 Hollywood Fringe Festival, taking over the Broadwater Main Stage (1076 Lillian Way, Los Angeles, CA 90038) on June 4th, 17th, 18th, 21st, and 24th.

Tickets for "Rhythm Delivered" are available for $18 (kids 12 and under, students and senior citizens - $12), at Click Here, where additional information is also provided.

The six-member troupe will showcase their 60-minute interactive performance that blends tap dance, body percussion, drumming, and technology, all while using found items and invented instruments. "Rhythm Delivered" promises to be a creative, energetic, and engaging show that is appropriate for all ages.

The show follows the antics of a group of friends who discover secret items in boxes and turn them into playable instruments until the last box reveals a surprise. With no shortage of plot twists and humor, the show will feature world rhythms, interactive parts that get the audience moving and grooving with the dancers, and the use of technology to create a truly immersive experience.

Kathy Laluk, reviewing "Rhythm Delivered" at the 2019 Rochester Fringe, says "The techniques, rhythms, and materials they use are innovative and fascinating...it's nearly impossible not to let your toes tap along."

Artistic Director and Choreographer Noa Barankin, originally from Israel, leads a team of international and regional dance artists. With DrumatiX, she aims to explore how we can creatively turn everyday objects into musical devices, and in combination with tap dance and percussion, attendees will be treated to a performance that is original, well-crafted, and virtuosic. "I am excited to bring Rhythm Delivered to the West Coast. I love to combine my passion for all things rhythm and music together with my worldly experiences and whacky sense of humor - which is Rhythm Delivered. I'm thrilled to expose this fun and artful creation to new audiences after 6 years in Boston!"

Barankin has toured internationally with renowned percussion company Tararam and in the U.S. with the Boston Tap Company and Off Beat Tap and has been nominated for Best Supporting Actress in the Israeli Children's Theatre Awards (2013), among other accolades. DrumatiX has been praised by critics. Darrah Carr, a curator at Symphony Space NYC, says: "DrumatiX wowed the crowd with lightning-fast, show-stopping, percussive pieces! Enticing rhythms, clever execution, and high production quality make this company a must-see!" This is a sentiment echoed by audiences across the country, who have seen DrumatiX perform.

With performances at prestigious venues such as Lincoln Center and Symphony Space in NYC, Mosesian Center for the Arts in MA, and the Clayton Opera House in NY, DrumatiX has established itself as a powerhouse in the percussive dance world. The group is also on the roster of Arts for Learning, regularly performing and leading workshops in educational programs.