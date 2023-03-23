Do LaB Announces Learning & Culture And Music Lineups For The Compass At 20th Anniversary Of LIGHTNING IN A BOTTLE

Today, Do LaB have announced the Learning & Culture and music lineups for The Compass at the 20th anniversary of Lightning in a Bottle, taking place Memorial Day Weekend at Buena Vista Lake in Southern California this May 24-29, 2023.

Each year, the Compass provides LIB attendees the opportunity to gain life-changing lessons to bring back to their day-to-day lives through a series of talks, workshops, and performances from world-renowned visionaries and thought leaders across many important verticals close to the event's ethos.

In 2023, The Compass will welcome the return of renowned mycologist Paul Stamets as he explores How Psilocybin Mushrooms Can Help Save The World, an increasingly hot topic across the world that LIB has championed since Paul's debut at the festival in 2017. Forward-thinking programming continues with a Psychedelic State of the Union from MAPS, a talk on Womb Care Love with holistic health practitioner and wellness coach Queen Afua, and Tejon Tribe speaking on the Ancestral Homelands of the Tejon.

Festival-goers can also hear from Compass Director Isis Indriya as she unpacks The Oracle Divination Board and listen to water researcher Veda Austin explore The Secret Intelligence of Water, along with talks from the Center for Integrative Bee Research, Life Enhancement Institute (LEI) founder Kumu Ramsay Taum, and Jai Dev Singh on Kundalini & Tantra.

The Compass musical highlights include The Polish Ambassador who will perform a very special Sunday Service, capping off a weekend filled with splendors that will include performances from Tooker, Little Wolf, Yaarrohs, Mr. Wu, Daniela Riojas, Sweet Anomaly, Calvin Arsenia, FR33SOL, LAVVA, and more.

The Beacon, known as the lighthouse of The Compass, will also host a series of downtempo ambient sessions from artists like Equanimous, Ruby Chase, and more.

The theme for The Compass this year is Yin Phoenix, bringing together elements related to the rise of the Phoenix and Yin Water while highlighting prosperity consciousness and attunement to the intelligence of water as the guide. The phoenix is an immortal bird that cyclically regenerates or is otherwise born again. Associated with the sun, a phoenix obtains new life by rising from the ashes of its predecessor. These themes will be ever-present at The Compass as LIB celebrates its 20th anniversary.

The immersive Compass area offers a diverse array of educational opportunities to engage the senses, expand the mind, and inspire community action with topics that include indigenous cultures, psychedelic medicine, climate change, love & relationships, healthy eating, and more. Attendees can learn from the past and present in order to better integrate, collaborate, and thrive in our world's future.

More information about The Compass can be found on LIB's website. This includes details about the unique areas that make up the space including The Beacon, Crossroads, Learning Kitchen, Memory Palace, and more with each area adding to the overall experience and story behind the festival. Additional details about the programming at each location will be announced ahead of LIB.

For those looking for the joy of a camping festival with an elevated experience, LIB will return VIP offerings first introduced during the 2022 edition. VIP pass holders can find reprieve in backstage lounges at Lightning, Thunder, and Woogie, grab refreshments in these areas at exclusive bars, enjoy special pop-up interactive experiences, take advantage of access to the Atlaswyld Beach Club & Bar, and watch headlining performances at the elevated Lightning Stage or enclosed Thunder Stage viewing areas. For more info on VIP tickets, visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2232637®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.libfestival.org%2Ftickets?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

20 years ago, a lightning bolt struck and sparked something far greater than anyone could have ever anticipated. Do LaB have created a legacy from the ground up since - one with a loyal community of free spirits chasing the imaginative, boundary-breaking rush felt at its very first celebration. Now it's time to come together to set the tone for the next 20 years.

Learning & Culture Programming

Tejon Tribe - Ancestral Homelands of the Tejon

Paul Stamets - How Psilocybin Mushrooms Can Help Save The World

Queen Afua - Womb Care Love: From Trauma to Transformation

Veda Austin - The Secret Intelligence of Water

Kumu Ramsay Taum - E Ola Pono Piha: Live Fully w Ho'oponopono

Center for Integrative Bee Research - Keepers of the Bees: Ancient Future Wisdom

SupaNova Slom - The Science of Holistic Living

Snow Raven - Sakha Shamanism

MAPS - Psychedelic State of the Union

Jai Dev Singh - Kundalini & Tantra: Unlocking the Ancient Science

Calvin Arsenia - Beauty For Ashes

Nat Kelley & Special Guests - Land Back: Repatriation on Turtle Island

Adam Apollo - The Ancient Secrets of our Human Origins

Unify - 1000 White Lions Roaring: Global Meditation

An Offering to Ma'at - Rites of Lightning Ritual Theater

Daniela Riojas - Indigenous Curanderismo: Connecting to the Wisdom of Mother Earth

Judah Isvaran - A New Paradigm: Servant Relationships

Izumi Hamagaki - Magical Plant Medicine Elixers

Zach + Kayla of Beloved's Bread - Flatbreads & Vegan Caesar

Sunali Shanti Sikand - Food as Love: Edible Poetry

Talks & Discussions

The Oracle Divination Board

Our Role in the Soil Food Web

Panel on Ethics In Business

The Technology of Prayer and the Prayer of Technology

The Channeled Transmissions of 2020 Prophecies

Vedic Astrology

Workshops

The Codex of the Magician

Creating Healthy Interdependence

Fusion Bellydance

How to Say No to Cops

Human Design: The New Paradigm

Rose Alchemy: History & Distillation of Roses

Music Lineup

Sunday Service w The Polish Ambassador

Al Wadi

Andreas One

Black Sesame (Timo Granzotti x Little Dinosaur)

BOHEMIAN CRISTAL INSTRUMENT

Calvin Arsenia

D'rok THE menace

Daniela Riojas

DJ K Marie

DRĖĖĖMY

Elijah Badua

Elikenagi

FR33SOL

Free Creatures

Giselle World

Joey Greiner

LAVVA

Maria Tambien

Mr. Wu

Nii Tei

Raeya

Scarlett Dela Torre

Scott Nice

Sukira

Sweet Anomaly

Terrell Brooke

TOOKER (hybrid set)

Wild Choir

Yaarrohs

Yaima

Zeefellaz

Zuri Adia

Ambient Downtempo Sessions At The Beacon

2Melo

Rob Noble

Equanimous

Häana

Jason Baker

Little Wolf

Mr. Wu

Mahzetar

Ruby Chase

Tropo