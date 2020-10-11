Disneyland Will Close FROZEN - LIVE AT THE HYPERION and MICKEY AND THE MAGICAL MAP

Social media posts from cast members imply that these two productions will not reopen when the parks do.

Two Disneyland productions have closed permanently, including "Frozen - Live at the Hyperion" and "Mickey and the Magical Map," Theme Park Insider reports.

All of the Disneyland and Disney California Adventure theme parks have been closed since March, but social media posts from cast members imply that these two productions will not reopen when the parks do.

Read more on Theme Park Insider.

Watch highlights from both productions below:

