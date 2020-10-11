Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Disneyland Will Close FROZEN - LIVE AT THE HYPERION and MICKEY AND THE MAGICAL MAP

Social media posts from cast members imply that these two productions will not reopen when the parks do.

Oct. 11, 2020  

Two Disneyland productions have closed permanently, including "Frozen - Live at the Hyperion" and "Mickey and the Magical Map," Theme Park Insider reports.

All of the Disneyland and Disney California Adventure theme parks have been closed since March, but social media posts from cast members imply that these two productions will not reopen when the parks do.

Watch highlights from both productions below:


