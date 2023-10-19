Director Julia Rodriguez-Elliott Talks A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM at A Noise Within on Bob Barth's One Night Stand

Get ready for an extraordinary night of entertainment as "Bob Barth's One Night Stand" continues the "HELLRAISER" fundraiser series, featuring a thrilling lineup of special guests and captivating discussions.

This week, the show is set to deliver a memorable experience on Thursday, October 19th, from 7:00 PM to 12:00 AM PT (10:00 PM to 3:00 AM ET) on the Sheena's Jungle Room Stream.

Event Details:

Date: Thursday, October 19th - Time: 7:00 PM - 12:00 AM PT / 10:00 PM - 3:00 AM ET -

Streaming Platform: WFMU's Sheena's Jungle Room Stream

This week's exciting lineup includes:

**Special Guest Joey Ryan of The Milk Carton Kids:** Tune in to catch an exclusive interview with Joey Ryan, one half of the acclaimed folk duo The Milk Carton Kids. Joey will discuss their 1st Los Angeles Folk Festival and their upcoming show at The Beacon in NYC.

**Director Julia Rodriguez-Elliott:** Director Julia Rodriguez-Elliott will join the show to share insights into her stunning new production of "A Midsummer Night's Dream" at aNoiseWithin in Pasadena.

**Live Concert Coverage:** Be part of the live concert experience with New Zealand's very own The Beths at the Lodge Room in Highland Park and The Breeders at Hollywood Forever.

**Theatre Highlights:** Explore the world of theater with discussions about "The Engagement Party" at The Geffen Playhouse and "On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan" at La Mirada Theatre.

Listen to the show here: [WFMU Live Stream](https://wfmu.org/)

Join in the fun and interact here: [Show Playlist & Chat](https://wfmu.org/playlists/shows/133034) (Click "Pop-up" to listen)

If you miss it LIVE (and you really shouldn't) catch it & all the archived shows here: [Archived Shows](https://wfmu.org/playlists/N1)

Bob Barth and his guests promise a dynamic and engaging night of entertainment, with thought-provoking discussions, captivating music, and inspiring theater experiences.

Don't miss the opportunity to be part of this fantastic event, filled with surprises and unforgettable moments. For more information about "Bob Barth's One Night Stand" and upcoming episodes, please visit [https://wfmu.org/playlists/N1].

For more information on Bob Barth please visit: BobBath.com