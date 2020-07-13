Diane Keaton, Gloria Calderón Kellett, and Frank Mancuso To Be Honored By Geffen Playhouse

Geffen Playhouse today announced the honorees for its 18th annual Backstage LIVE at the Geffen signature fundraiser. Being recognized this year are Academy Award winner Diane Keaton, who will receive the Artistic Impact Award, and One Day at a Time co-creator, co-showrunner, executive producer and actor Gloria Calderón Kellett, who will receive the Trailblazers Award. Frank Mancuso, Chairman Emeritus of The Geffen Playhouse Board of Directors, will receive the inaugural Founders Award.

This year's Backstage LIVE at the Geffen will be held via a secure online platform and, similar to the Geffen's live, virtual production of The Present, anyone based in the U.S. can participate.

Tony-nominated Rory O'Malley (The Book of Mormon, Hamilton) will serve as the evening's host from the Geffen's Gil Cates Theater in Los Angeles. The festivities will include unscripted, unannounced surprise performers and storytellers sharing songs and personal stories of life behind-the-scenes.

"This year marks a new chapter for Backstage with the unveiling of our inaugural Founders Award," said Geffen Playhouse Executive Director Gil Cates, Jr. "We're honored to have Frank Mancuso accept the award as its first recipient, in recognition of his many philanthropic contributions to the entertainment industry, and his ongoing, tireless efforts in support of Geffen Playhouse. He will be in exceptional company this year, alongside our Backstage honorees Diane Keaton and Gloria Calderón Kellett."

Los Angeles-based audience members will have a pre-show dinner delivered to their homes from Lucques (Catering), the first restaurant opened by the duo of three-time James Beard Award winner Suzanne Goin and James Beard Foundation's Outstanding Restaurateur of the Year 2018 Caroline Styne. Guests will have the opportunity to share their dinner experience with invited friends in private, virtual breakout rooms before the evening's program begins.

Backstage LIVE at the Geffen recognizes the accomplishments of leaders in the artistic community, supports the theater's mission to produce original, quality work and raises funds for its education and community engagement programs, which bring live theater to more than 15,000 youth, seniors and veterans in communities across Los Angeles.

City National Bank continues for the 11th consecutive year as Title Sponsor for Backstage LIVE at the Geffen. Presenting Sponsors are Audi of America, returning for its 15th year, and Jodi and Howard Tenenbaum.

