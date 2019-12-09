Devendra Banhart To Present A Pop-up Emporium and Performances at Hauser & Wirth's Annual Holiday Market

Devendra Banhart, the acclaimed Los Angeles-based Venezuelan-American singer-songwriter and visual artist, will present 'Other Flowers,' a multi-medium pop-up retail experience at Hauser & Wirth Los Angeles, as part of the gallery's third annual Holiday Market, a two-day marketplace featuring more than 40 local makers, artists, performers, and nonprofit organizations.

Over the course of the Holiday Market weekend, Banhart's 'Other Flowers' will transform the gallery's Education Loft into a specially designed environment conceived by architect and designer Chau Truong. Here, Banhart will offer visitors access to his work in art, song, curation, and magic: in addition to exclusive merchandise items created for 'Other Flowers,' the pop-up will have collaboratively-made apparel, books, personalized vinyl, photography, and paintings. 'Other Flowers' will also be the site of live performances ranging from song and dance, to pantomime and magic. The line-up includes Banhart, who will perform rare solo set, as well as White Fence, Rodrigo Amarante, Nao Bustamante, Jasmine Albuquerque and Friends, and Invisible Women, among others.

On Saturday, artist Claire Hungerford and Leaves and Flowers have partnered to present a chai cart in the gallery's courtyard as part of the Holiday Market project.

'Other Flowers' will be open throughout the course of the Hauser & Wirth Holiday Market, from Saturday through Sunday, 14 - 15 December 2019, 11 am - 6 pm.

This event is free to the the public at 901 E 3rd Street, Los Angeles CA 90013.

Program of Performances for 'Other Flowers'

Saturday 14 December

4 pm: Rodrigo Amarante

5 pm: White Fence

6 pm: Ticketed solo performance by Devendra Banhart. Tickets are $35. Click here to purchase tickets.

Sunday 15 December

2 pm: Invisible Women

3 pm: Jasmine Albuquerque and Friends

4 pm: Nao Bustamante

Hauser & Wirth Los Angeles's third annual Holiday Market will include more than 40 local makers, artists, and performers. The festive two-day marketplace of hand-crafted and locally-made products will take place in the gallery's Downtown LA Arts District complex from 14 - 15 December 2019. The Market will also feature family workshops led by educators; specialty foods by the gallery's acclaimed onsite restaurant, Manuela; and a robust program of performances throughout the weekend.

Hauser & Wirth opened its Los Angeles location in March 2016 in the heart of the burgeoning Downtown Los Angeles Arts District. Occupying a former flour mill, Hauser & Wirth Los Angeles is a vibrant communal space that links art and architecture with a dynamic events program. In addition to supporting and collaborating with many local and international cultural organizations, nonprofits, and universities, the Los Angeles gallery fosters public dialogue with the arts through a range of activities that engage the city's diverse population.

Hauser & Wirth aims to make a lasting contribution to the Los Angeles community by sharing its resources and offering a variety of family, youth, and adult programs inspired by the gallery's visionary artists. Modeled after Hauser & Wirth's Somerset gallery - the revolutionary arts center that opened in rural England in 2014 - the Los Angeles location has expanded its events program to include dance and music performances, film screenings, family activities, maker workshops, and artist-led conversations.

Hauser & Wirth has a long-term partnership with local educational institution Cal State LA to encourage diversity in filmmaking through support of the university's Community Impact Media course. Alongside a financial contribution, the partnership encompasses opportunities for Cal State LA students to engage with the gallery and its program including through collaborative events hosted onsite at Hauser & Wirth Los Angeles. The gallery also partners with CalArts on a residency exchange program and supports a number of local non-profits including My Friend's Place, Piece by Piece, and The Midnight Mission.

In 2015, when Banhart published a book of drawing and photographs called I Left My Noodle on Ramen Street, the New York Times declared, "Devendra Banhart is exactly the sort of person for whom the term 'multihyphenate' was coined...for the last 15 years or so, he has been steadily building, and occasionally exhibiting, a parallel body of work around drawings, paintings and, more recently, photography." Banhart's intricate, often whimsical drawings have always served as album covers; his most recent album Ma features, for the first time, one of his oil paintings on the cover.

This spring, Banhart marked another milestone, releasing his first book of poetry, Weeping Gang, Bliss Void, Yab Yum, published by Featherproof Books. In addition, a book of his ink drawings entitled Vanishing Wave, created in response to his travels in Japan shortly after the Tohoku earthquake, was published in April by Anteism Books. An LP of various musicians' rare and previously unheard demos that Banhart curated, Fragments du Monde Flottant, was released in March. Ma, a rumination on motherhood - and his motherland of Venezuela - finds Banhart at his most intimate and revealing, as he sings in English, Spanish, Portuguese and even a little Japanese. A sincere and cohesive work, it's been universally acclaimed.

Photo Credit: Lauren Dukoff





